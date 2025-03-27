Global Pet Expo 2025: “Human-grade” whole food innovation and functional treats
Global Pet Expo 2025 convenes pet food and nutrition players, exhibiting a host of new innovations, including functional treats and shelf-stable convenience offerings. Highlighting a surge in consumer demand that saw fresh dog food sales grow 30% in 2024, alongside a market projection of US$3.2 billion growth in the US market by 2029, JustFoodForDogs is capitalizing on this momentum with a new product designed for convenience and accessibility.
Founded in 2010, JustFoodForDogs had a fresh take on the whole food movement for pets when it opened the first open-to-the-public kitchen cooking food for dogs. The brand now seeks to “evolve” the fresh dog food category with the introduction of JustFresh, a shelf-stable fresh food in convenient, resealable pouches.
Shelf-stable whole foods for dogs
Designed to be a standalone meal or a “tasty topper” for dry dog food, each 12-ounce resealable pouch includes high-quality animal protein, complemented by antioxidant-rich vegetables like carrots and kale, and highly digestible rice and oats.
This launch comes ahead of JustFoodForDogs’ scheduled rapid retail expansion at six retail banners across 1,500 US stores in April 2025. At the ongoing Global Pet Expo, the brand features the product line’s four recipes in the New Products Showcase.
JustFoodForDogs cites data revealing that the fresh dog food category experienced a 30% increase in dollar sales within the multi-outlet retail channel, significantly surpassing the overall dog food category’s growth of 2.4% during the same timeframe.
Future projections, as stated in recent market research by Technavio, indicate that the fresh pet food market in the US will grow with a compound annual growth rate of 21.2% by 2029.
“Our mission has always been to improve the lives of dogs through better nutrition, and JustFresh strengthens our product portfolio with another solution for the varying routines and needs of pet parents,” says Carey Tischler, JustFoodForDogs president.
“With this breakthrough product in shelf-stable fresh dog food, we're offering the most effortless way for pet parents to access the transformative health and mealtime excitement benefits of fresh, human-grade food.”
JustFresh launches with four recipes: Home-Cooked Beef, Chicken, Pork, and Turkey. Each is formulated to be complete and balanced for adult dogs, providing high-quality, “human-grade” ingredients with no preservatives.
Pointing at the consumer focus on pet food quality, ADM recently underscored that pet owners increasingly view their pets as family, driving up demand for high-quality nutrition, preventative care and mental stimulation.
Pet food naturality in focus
Also exhibiting at Global Pet Expo 2025, Outward Hound has debuted a refreshed Wholesome Pride brand of functional supplements for dogs and Nature’s Biscuits bite-sized treats, both made with natural ingredients.
“As the pet industry evolves, Global Pet Expo is the perfect opportunity to showcase our continued dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality products while relentlessly focusing on value for our consumers,” says Jared Mosher, CEO of Outward Hound.
In other Global Pet Expo 2025 features, Wellness Pet Company is exhibiting new nutrition offerings, including dry dog food recipes, dental treats, and “texture-rich” wet options for cats. The brand cites skin and gastrointestinal issues as the top two reasons that pet parents bring their dog to the vet. The brand’s newest dry dog recipes are specifically formulated to nourish the skin, coat, and digestive health.
Innova Market Insights’ data suggests a 21% annual growth in global pet food launches (2020–2024), with Europe leading at 50%. Digestive health topped product claims, followed by immune support, while prebiotic ingredient use continues to increase.