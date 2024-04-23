Research flags protein quality and digestibility variations in plant-based meats
23 Apr 2024 --- Several plant-based meat alternatives contained more carbohydrates, less protein and a reduced amino acid content than meat-based versions after comparing plant-based steaks and cured meat alternatives with their animal-based counterparts, according to a recent study.
The small-scale study compared three plant-based steaks with veal steak and three plant-based cold-cut options with ham and beef cold cuts. They measured the fat, salt and protein content of each product.
According to the researchers, the nutritional value, protein quality and digestibility of plant-based products depend significantly on using a “good blending of protein sources and processes applied to produce them.”
To determine “adequate substitution of meat” with plant-based alternatives, the researchers urge consumers to consider the nutritional profiles of these alternative proteins. Moreover, they emphasize the need for brands to communicate these different profiles to consumers to allow for informed decisions.
Nutritional content
The study, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, notes that plant-based products showed a good amino acid profile, “even though the sum of essential amino acids of plant-cured meats does not fulfill the requirements set by the Food and Agriculture Organization for children.”
The researchers evaluated the digestibility of the products in vitro, finding a comparable release of soluble proteins and peptides in meat analogs and products. However, the “digestibility of proteins was lower in plant-based steaks and higher in plant-based cured meats than their counterparts.”
In general, plant cold cuts also contain less salt than meat products. Meanwhile, the plant steaks and veal samples were comparable in essential amino acid content and digestibility. Moreover, the digestibility of the plant-based products varied depending on the ingredients used.
At the same time, all samples within a specific meat type showed comparable nutritional profiles.
Plant-based protein quality
The market for plant-based meat alternatives continues to expand and diversify, moving from meat-free burgers to whole cuts resembling steaks, chicken breasts, and sliced cold cuts such as salami.
Innova Market Insights indicates that plant-based products evolve to better align with consumer trends each year. In its Top Global Trend Report 2024, the market researcher observes a rise in variations to familiar dishes, noting that health and variety are among the top reasons consumers consider plant-based alternatives.
Consumers demand more from these alternatives, looking for products that offer the same taste, nutritional value, cooking experience and price as animal-based products. Moreover, the cost of plant-based products is a significant obstacle preventing consumers from switching to these alternatives.
Food manufacturers and product developers strive to deliver an improved taste, texture and nutrition in meat alternatives.
Last year, ProVeg Netherlands released research examining the nutritional value of plant-based meat alternatives, finding that vegetable burgers, minced meat, smoked sausages and bacon score better on average than comparable animal-based products.
The authors of this report also note that salt and protein values vary significantly between products, urging that they be revised for nutritional credibility.
Meanwhile, a recent report urged that plant-based proteins offer a complete source of essential amino acids, comparing the protein content, amino acid profile and nutritional makeup of 17 foods and 12 protein powders.
By Jolanda van Hal