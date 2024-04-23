FRAC applauds USDA’s enhancements of the WIC nutritional security program for mothers and young children
23 Apr 2024 --- The Food Research and Action Center (FRAC) commends the recently announced changes to the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
Nutrition Insight sits down with Washington DC-based FRAC’s WIC and Root Causes director, Alex Ashbrook, to discuss the implications of the newly-introduced changes.
“The revisions to the WIC food package are an important step in improving access to nutrition and fostering health equity for the close to seven million pregnant women and young children who participate in WIC. We know that a poor diet and limited access to nutritious foods are major reasons behind health disparities,” she tells us.
“This is especially true for infants and young children, whose nutrition is critical at the earliest stages of life, and is compounded for Black, Latinx and Native American families due to systemic racism and other forms of discrimination. That’s why we need to ensure that proper nutrition is available right from the start.”
More fruit and veg
The WIC food packages include prescribed food, beverages, and supplements that target the nutritional gaps among vulnerable expecting and new mothers and their infants and children. “WIC has always been instrumental in ensuring that children receive the nutrition they need for a healthy start in life,” Ashbrook asserts.
“With the updated food package that includes increased access to fruits, vegetables and whole grains, WIC will do even more to support families’ health in the present and take a big step toward closing gaps in health equity between communities.”
Ashbrook expects that the USDA’s decision to permanently increase the amount and value of the fruit and vegetables provided to participants will have “a tremendous impact on the nutritional intake and overall health outcomes of WIC participants.”
“By making the food package even more valuable and appealing to families, this permanent increase will help increase participation among families. This enhancement aligns with the recommended levels set by the 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which stress the importance of diets rich in fruits and vegetables for a healthier dietary pattern.”
The nutrition expert points out that diets with an increased consumption of fruits and vegetables reduce the risk of obesity and other diet-related illnesses.
Less sugar, more grains
The updated food packages also reflect the dietary guidance outlined in the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans in terms of sugar reduction and the increased availability of whole grains.
“Building on the effectiveness of WIC in reducing food insecurity and improving health, nutrition, development and well-being, the new package increases access to whole grains in breakfast cereal, bread and grains and reduces the amount of sugar in yogurt and milk consistent with the 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans,” details Ashbrook.
“It also maximizes food choice to reflect dietary guidance and accommodate cultural and individual preferences, including traditional foodways, special dietary needs and vegetarian eating patterns.”
She states that a successful shopping experience is central to WIC participant satisfaction and continued participation. “The new food package increases the allowable range of food package sizes, thereby improving the ease of shopping and helping to reduce disparities in program delivery.”
Promoting healthy habits
FRAC argues that the updated food packages are built upon and aligned with the goals outlined in the 2022 “Biden-Harris Administration National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.”
“This strengthens the WIC program, improves the customer experience by offering a wider array of healthy foods, and demonstrates a clear commitment to supporting the health and well-being of mothers, infants and children,” Ashbrook outlines.
“The strategy emphasizes the importance of using federal nutrition programs like WIC to promote healthy habits. As part of this strategy, the USDA has committed to proposing updates to the foods offered by WIC to better align with the latest dietary guidelines.”
She further points out that the new WIC plan calls for the continuation of the temporary fruit and vegetable increase from the 2021 “American Rescue Plan,” which she describes as “crucial” during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It provided families with the nutrition they needed during uncertain times. Many of these families are still recovering.”
“This new rule, combined with the recent full funding for WIC in the 2024 fiscal year appropriations package, sets the stage for essential progress in supporting the health and well-being of more families.”
Implementation recommendations
Ashbrook highlights FRAC’s recommendations on the implementation of the new WIC plan, which is necessary “to safeguard the value of these new food package improvements” and “help ensure availability and equitable access to all of the food choices in stores.”
FRAC calls for the requirement of state and local agency vendor training, resources, support, oversight and appropriate stocking rules, and the provision of WIC participants with adequate training and easy-to-use options to determine if a food is WIC-eligible to report and resolve problems to check food-benefit levels and expiration dates and to receive food benefits expiration reminders.
The organization also asks for the production of a comprehensive, culturally appropriate education and promotion campaign to ensure participants can maximize the new food package options.
The creation of a central database of foods meeting the WIC nutrition standards and the provision of ample support to increase the availability of authorized WIC stores in underserved areas, utilize Farmer’s Markets and encourage WIC online ordering are also outlined.
Lastly, FRAC calls on policymakers to leverage “the excellent work” of the USDA, FNS, Office of Innovation and Supplemental Nutrition & Safety Programs initiatives to improve, modernize and simplify the WIC shopping experience to support implementation.
“A successful WIC shopping experience is central to WIC participant satisfaction, continued participation, and achieving the efficacy of the revised new WIC food package,” Ashbrook concludes.
By Milana Nikolova