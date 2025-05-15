Political interference causing “catastrophic” impact on food security, claim USDA unions
Unions representing employees of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) are urging Congressional intervention to address “growing political interference,” which they warn has weakened key federal agencies.
The organizations flag that harmful budget cuts, executive overreach, and arbitrary or “politically motivated” staffing changes can have lasting consequences for the country’s food security, public health, and rural economies.
“In the past four months, we have already started to see the impacts of this administration at USDA. It lost around 15% of its workforce to the ‘deferred resignation program’ and has experienced significant political interference,” Laura Dodson, vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 3403 - USDA Economic Research Service (ERS), tells Food Ingredients First.
“As the federal employees tasked with carrying out the mission of the USDA, we are concerned about our ability to do our jobs if the cuts continue.”
Dodson is a signatory of the letter, which has been co-released by AFGE, the National Treasury Employees Union, and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.
Food availability and agricultural sustainability at risk
According to reports, over 15,000 employees accepted the Trump administration’s voluntary resignation offer, while many others have been terminated under a larger campaign to scale back federal government spending.
Some of these firings have been described as unlawful, as critics say the authorities did not review the performance before suspension.
“We sent the letter to Congress now because USDA is set to release plans for a reduction in force (layoff), reorganization, and relocation plans in the next few weeks,” says Dodson.
The letter highlights that USDA employees are essential to ensuring the safety, affordability, and sustainability of the national food and agricultural systems. However, key institutions like the Agriculture Research Service (ARS), Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), and the ERS are increasingly destabilized.
This will lead to “catastrophic consequences” for consumers who will face higher food prices, less sustainable agriculture, and less social security during hardship, the letter warns.
“My location works on turning crops into jet fuels. We had to drop eight or more new projects, some collaborators dropped their three trials because they don’t have the manpower to travel and take the data, and we don’t have the hands around to take it,” a union leader at one of the agricultural labs tells Dodson.
The unions allege that ARS scientists are barred from attending conferences and media engagement activities, which can impede scientific development.
Dodson represents the ERS, which provides nonpartisan data and analysis on food prices, farm income, climate adaptation, and federal nutrition assistance programs, which improve food access for low-income families, women, and children.
“We lost about 25% of our staff to the deferred resignation program, which means a significant cut to our ability to conduct research and analysis.”
“At the FNS, they have experienced a 30% reduction in staff since the inauguration, severely impacting their ability to meet their mission. USDA has not gotten rid of ‘low value’ jobs; they have lost dedicated federal workers who perform valuable services for the American people.”
Dodson says the unions have not yet received a response or acknowledgement from Congress or USDA.
USDA did not immediately respond to Food Ingredients First’s request for comment.