Plant-based trends: Food innovators champion nutritional value, protein content and protein diversity
As the plant-based space continues to evolve, animal-free food innovators are sharpening their focus on developing label-friendly alternatives that move away from ultra-processing methods, offer products with shorter ingredient lists, and clean up the category in terms of nutrition.
According to a 2025 Innova Market Insights survey, 48% of consumers globally said they would consider eating 100% plant-based products because they are healthier. Data from the market researcher also indicates that the top category with a plant-based claim in 2024 was Dairy (31%), followed by Meat Substitutes (13%), Cereals (6%), Ready Meals & Side Dishes (6%), and Snacks (6%).
Meanwhile, from 2020-202 there was a 62% (CAGR) increase in plant-based confectionery launches.
We speak with leading players in the plant-based arena, ADM and IFF, to find out more about the latest consumer trends and market dynamics driving current plant-based NPD and the push to win over more meat-eaters with nutritional and high-quality tasting animal-free F&B alternatives.
Health & nutrition
Health and nutrition continue to be the main drivers for plant-based consumption, which is reflective of the overall consumer movement toward leading healthier lifestyles, according to Jacquelyn Rodenkirch-Schuh, global senior director of Product Marketing, Specialty Ingredients, at ADM.
Protein is a highly sought-after macronutrient that consumers want to increasingly incorporate more into their diets.
“The shift away from an ‘all or nothing’ approach to protein consumption also continues, with strong consumer agreement that it’s healthier to get protein from a wide variety of sources. This is a significant trend paving the way for new product development involving hybrids or blends of plant and animal proteins or combinations of different plant-based sources, bolstering protein content and diversity, along with supporting improved taste and texture,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
There is also an opportunity for greater protein fortification and incorporation of plant proteins in a wider array of food categories.
“Our newest survey on protein consumption finds many global plant-forward consumers (defined as flexitarians, vegetarians, or vegans) note they have not yet tried but are interested in trying plant-based variations of ready meals, meal replacements, seafood alternatives, sauces/dressings, desserts, and chocolate/candy.”
“When considering plant-based F&B purchases, taste and nutrition continue to be equally important for most consumers. However, when asked to choose between the two, consumers stated that nutrition is more important (increased from 2023 to 2025). This marks an opportune time for brands to champion nutritional value, protein content, and protein diversity as key attributes in their plant-based products.”
Dairy alternatives
Elise Proust, global product category marketing manager for Fresh Dairy at Food Biosciences at IFF, explains that the plant-based sector is driven by several key consumer trends, including animal welfare, sustainability, and health claims.
Honing in on the dairy alternatives space, she says that demand for plant-based options is rapidly growing, particularly in Latin America and Eastern Europe, with Western Europe leading in retail volume.
“Similarly to traditional fresh fermented dairy products, consumers are increasingly seeking high-protein content, which is especially important for vegetarian and vegan diets,” she tells us.
“Sustainability and animal welfare are also significant factors, with eco-friendly and ‘free range’ attributes resonating strongly with consumers. Gen Y and Z are key demographics driving these trends, with health and ethics being crucial considerations in their purchasing decisions.”
“Additionally, ‘low fat’ claims represent 11% of the total plant-based alternative market, including new product launches.”
Taste & texture challenges
Overcoming roadblocks to growth is a critical factor driving growth in plant-based innovation. Meat and dairy alternatives must hit the mark on taste to persuade consumers to move away from animal-based products in the long term.
Proust says that consumers expect plant-based fresh fermented products to rival dairy in flavor, consistency, and overall experience, but achieving this balance requires precise fermentation and formulation.
“At the same time, brands need solutions that maintain quality while improving efficiency, and fast acidifying cultures are becoming increasingly essential for streamlining production,” she explains.
“With the launch of Danisco Vege 039, the latest addition to our Danisco Vege cultures range, we help manufacturers achieve fast, reliable acidification for high-quality plant-based fresh fermented products with a mild, balanced flavor that remains stable throughout shelf life.”
“Whether they’re working with soy, lentils, peas, or high-protein formulations, they can achieve consistent results across different plant bases, offering a versatile and robust fermentation solution.”
“Taste remains a key consumer driver, yet plant-based formulations often struggle with off-notes and acidity sharpness. Vege 039 helps smooth out these challenges by enhancing mouthfeel and delivering a clean, enjoyable taste that meets the expectations of both flexitarian and plant-based consumers alike.”
IFF also offers Vege Flav 01 adjunct culture to help manufacturers with flavor modulation.
“Our sensory expert panel confirms an increase in creamy flavor while neutralizing other flavors in plant bases across various sources of plant-based formulations. This makes it an ideal choice for label-friendly products and organic products. As an adjunct culture, Danisco Vege Flav 01 should be added together with the usual culture needed for fermentation.”
“Additionally, taste modulation flavors under Flavorfit Masking and Flavorfit Mouthfeel help customers to rebalance the taste by masking off-notes and bringing mouthfeel and creaminess taste perception of their products. These flavor solutions can be combined with our dairy flavors such as cream, milk, and yogurt.”
Bean and pulse ingredients
Rodenkirch-Schuh agrees that manufacturers must continue to use quality plant proteins, extrusion capabilities, and flavor modulation to captivate shoppers and entice repeat purchases across plant-based product categories.
“With expertise in extrusion and flavor technology, ADM is helping formulators reach the next level of authentic, delicious, and nutritious plant-based innovation. Our library of plant-based ingredients and systems has diversified to include clean-tasting, highly functional soy-, pea- and wheat proteins, and beans and pulses with various textural capabilities and concentrations, supporting unique formulation needs depending on the application.”
“Notably, our industry-known, value-added bean and pulse ingredients are clean-tasting due to our high-quality seeds, which we create with our agronomists, and clean processing techniques, which only accept and use USDA #1 grade beans.”
Specifically, ADM’s quality soy and pea proteins are used to build its AccelFlex Functional Systems (FS) and Texture Systems (TS), which provide critical functional and structural support.
The company’s AccelFlex TS P80 is a 100% pea protein-textured product. It extends ADM’s line of “purposefully-designed” protein solutions, which target exceptional textural attributes while mitigating concern for off-notes.
It’s also non-GMO, available in a low-sodium version, and does not require mandatory allergen labeling, assisting with low-sodium and clean label goals.
“We have also recently introduced our new European-sourced soy protein concentrate, Tradcon SE, which delivers outstanding textural characteristics, specifically providing juiciness due to yield increase and greater water-holding capacity,” Rodenkirch-Schuh adds.
Future plant-based innovation
As the term ‘clean label’ lacks a universal definition and has no set regulations, companies have an opportunity to tap into this trend in a way that resonates with their consumers’ preferences, formulating food and beverage products that align with their choices, according to Proust.
“This could mean either by using fewer or more recognizable ingredients or by adding ingredients that support health or sustainability goals. We recognize the potential of biosciences to create products that align with current consumer trends while planning and investing in robust solutions for the future.”
“We are dedicated to raising awareness among our customers and consumers about this potential. By collaborating closely with the industry, we aim to tackle this and other pressing challenges,” she concludes.
Rodenkirch-Schuh says consumers are particularly drawn to seeing whole food ingredients in formats like snacks and ready meals, thus presenting strong prospects with pea protein and wholesome ingredients, with a specific spotlight on lentils for future innovation.
“While there is a large awareness-consumption gap with lentils (53% awareness versus 33% consumption), lentils have high consumer perceptions for being nutritious, clean, and tasty, representing an opportunity for new and improved offerings with lentils.
“Novel protein sources and blended protein solutions, along with fermentation-derived proteins, are also finding favor with consumers, and are set to pave the way for what’s next in plant-based developments. When exposed to next-gen alternatives, plant-forward consumers are most interested in trying plant-based products with novel ingredients across categories, followed equally by hybrid sources and fermentation-derived ones.”
“This indicates a positive change in consumer acceptance of fermentation-derived protein sources. With more consumers open to this source than ever before, we anticipate greater innovation opportunities with fermentation; however, hybrids/blends will remain crucial to bridging the gap between these various protein sources for many consumers.”
Rodenkirch-Schuh also points out that innovation in the year ahead is rooted in the immense potential and options with hybrids and blends.
“Offering the ‘best of both worlds’ when it comes to taste, texture, and nutrition, hybrids/blends bring together a variety of protein sources, whether that be from both animal- and plant-based, or plant-based and wholesome ingredients, or even novel technologies. Blended protein solutions are true representations of our current era of choice while also helping ensure that craveable sensory experiences, nutritional value, and optimal cost are all achieved.”