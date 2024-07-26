PepsiCo targets reduced emissions with multimillion investment in UK Doritos site
26 Jul 2024 --- PepsiCo has announced a £13 million (US$16 million) investment in its Doritos factory in Coventry, UK. The investment will go toward installing a new manufacturing line, which could help decrease the site’s environmental footprint by cutting 700 tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually.
The company will spend the funds on renovating the factory’s 700-member staff working spaces and building a new training center and an on-site restaurant. The training center aims to offer upskilling opportunities to employees off the factory floor through replica equipment.
According to PepsiCo, the investment brings the sum it has invested in its UK manufacturing sites over the last four years to £140 million (US$180 million), including last year’s £58 million (US$74 million) for Walkers in Leicester.
Layla Whiting, manufacturing director, PepsiCo, says: “We’ve been perfecting the tortilla chip here in Coventry for the past three decades, and I’m proud of our role in helping to build a loyal Doritos fanbase and make the brand a household name in the UK.”
“This investment marks our commitment to the teams who have played such a key role in Doritos’ success over the years and to our home in Coventry as we celebrate our 30th birthday.”
Increased investments
The Doritos brand launched in the UK in 1994 and has since become popular among consumers. Pepsico reports a more than 20% increase in retail sales over the last two years.
The new manufacturing line will continue producing the Doritos range in the UK, including Doritos Dippers, which was classified as non-high in fat, salt or sugar last year.
The F&B heavyweight will begin installing the line in August with upgrades at different stages of the production process, including corn washing, milling, cutting, cooking and seasoning. The company says the renovations will help improve efficiency and slash the environmental impact of its manufacturing operations.
PepsiCo has a workforce of 2,100 people across its Leicester, Coventry and Lincoln factories in England.
The company has equipped its Leicester site with a new manufacturing line, packaging machinery and renovated on-site facilities, including an oven powered by 100% renewable electricity, which can reduce up to 1,000 tons of GHG emissions annually.