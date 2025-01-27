Over 130 organizations call for EU action plan on plant-based foods
More than 130 organizations, including Greenpeace, Birdlife, and BEUC, have written to the European Commission (EC) urging them to develop an EU action plan for plant-based foods by 2026. They call current policies and efforts “not sufficient.”
The groups representing farmers, health professionals, consumers, animal welfare and environmental interests say in the letter to the European commissioner for Agriculture and Food, Christophe Hansen, that the industry is “at a crossroads” and the EU should be positioned as a global leader in plant-based foods.
The group stresses EU food and farming will face crucial decisions about the future of agriculture and the EC should “embrace and support” strengthening plant-based agri-food chains.
“A shift to healthier, more sustainable, affordable and balanced diets is essential for a successful transition to a more sustainable food system and plant-based foods are part of the solution. ‘The Strategic Dialogue on the Future of EU Agriculture’ acknowledged that the time for change is now. We agree,” says the letter.
Insufficient policies
The letter criticizes current policies and efforts, calling them “not sufficient” to shift to a more sustainable food system at the production and processing levels.
The EU currently has a deficit in plant protein production and relies on imports for 66% of its high-protein feed, which the organizations say exposes producers and consumers to global food price fluctuations and supply chain vulnerabilities.
Farmers could benefit from diversifying their production by introducing new crops, particularly if it were accompanied by financial support, providing new business opportunities for producers. Other suggested benefits of an action plan include improving people’s diets and health, protecting the climate and environment, saving costs and strengthening policy coherence.
One of the signatories, IFOAM Organics Europe deputy director Eric Gall, says: “Producing vegetable proteins with organic and agroecological methods of production is the perfect recipe to maximize the health and environmental benefits of plant-based foods. And farmers could also benefit from diversifying their production by introducing new crops, particularly if this transition is accompanied by financial support to reward farmers for the protection of ecosystem services.”
Plant-based opportunities
Highlighting the opportunities for plant-based alternatives, the group flags that 71% of all farmland in the EU is dedicated to producing animal products and that plant-based foods use around four times less land.
Agustín Reyna, director general at BEUC, The European Consumer Organisation, adds: “By changing what they eat, consumers can be key agents of change in the transition to sustainable food systems. For this to happen, healthy plant-based foods must become more attractive, affordable and available to be a real option for consumers.”
“The Commission’s upcoming Vision for the Future of Agriculture and Food needs to be bold on the demand side and pave the ground for an EU Action Plan for Plant-Based Foods. It is the missing puzzle piece to make progress toward diets that will benefit people and the planet.”
The signatories want the EC to include the plan’s development in its ‘Vision for the Future of Agriculture and Food,’ which is expected in late February.
Niklas Oppenrieder from PAN, an association of medical doctors signing the letter, concludes: “Poor nutrition is a major contributor to the disease burden in the EU and a huge drain on national health budgets. An ‘Action Plan for Plant-based Foods’ would be a great preventive measure, helping to rebalance our diets to address the underconsumption of legumes, fruits and vegetables.”