Cider makers call on UK government to save declining orchards
UK cider makers are urging the government to protect orchards, which have seen a 90% decline since the end of World War II. Apple producers and industry groups say the decline is a “crisis,” which could harm the environment and some small businesses.
Cider producers and leading organizations have written to the government to ask for their support in protecting orchards and outlined policy suggestions.
Orchards are areas of trees or shrubs planted for food, usually fruit. According to data from the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES), 90% of orchards have been lost since the 1950s due to neglect or conversion. They are said to be an effective and environmentally friendly way of growing food, with apple cultivars the most common species in the UK.
Past research by the trust found that 45% of remaining orchards surveyed in England and 35% in Wales were in a “declining condition” as a habitat. A lack of replacement tree planting is said to be the leading cause.
UK Cider makers Redvers Cider & Perry have written to the MP for North Herefordshire, Ellie Chowns, about a “drastic and continuing decline” of traditional orchards. PTES, Gloucestershire Orchard Trust, the Marcher Apple Network, and fellow cider and perry makers have also signed the letter.
Orchard policy suggestions
The group has provided six policy suggestions, which they say “won’t be without controversy.” Its main suggestion is to improve the legal minimum standards for cider from the current “exceptionally low” 35% to at least 50% so that commercial producers have to source more apples rather than using water.
The signatories call for the promotion of British fruit and reviewing the Countryside and Stewardship Scheme and Sustainable Farming Incentive to preserve orchards.
They also recommend an environmental impact assessment, reforming alcohol premises to encourage small producers to sell their products, and ceasing a new voluntary scheme targeting commercial producers.
David Nash, founder of Redvers Cider & Perry and lead author of the letter, tells Food Ingredients First that traditional orchards bring substantial environmental benefits, such as insects and birds and carbon reduction.
“When looking at the business impact angle, it won’t impact commercial producers because they largely source from modern intensive bush orchards or ship in concentrate from abroad. But it would impact some of the small but growing number of real cider companies producing high juice content ciders not from concentrate," he says.
“These companies rely on quality fruit of specific and very old varieties which are in danger of being lost, which would be very sad as these varieties have been used for hundreds of years.”