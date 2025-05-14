Nurturing nutrition: Advancing public health with plant-based ingredients and fortified foods
Traditional food products are increasingly reformulated with functional ingredients that offer consumers health benefits for physical and mental well-being and, in many cases, cater to ethical sourcing demands. From protein-enriched snacks to CBD-infused soft drinks, producers can now offer a broad range of lifestyle supplementation through everyday products.
This ability gives the F&B industry several major advantages and responsibilities. First, major producers can impact public health by altering the content of traditionally unhealthy foods. Second, ethically superior ingredients — such as plant-based pulses and grains — can substitute animal-derived nutrients, bypassing environmentally intensive and cruel battery farming practices.
But reformulation technologies naturally bring new challenges. Consumers must still adapt and develop relevant awareness, and governments need to enforce needed legislation to help the industry spread the nutritional benefits of fortified products.
Dr. Stephan Theis, head of nutrition science and communication at Beneo, tells Food Ingredients First: “A key challenge that Beneo is helping producers address is delivering healthier products that also meet increasing consumer demand for affordable products that are ‘good for me’ and ‘good for the planet.’”
According to Innova Market Insights, one in three consumers who consider buying plant-based foods do so because they are perceived as better for the planet. Plant-based reformulation has also grown to become increasingly relevant amid recent price increases and volatility in animal products, Theis explains.
This move toward plant-based diets is a crucial step in the right direction. As the global population continues to grow and natural resources become increasingly limited, the food industry needs to find sustainable ways to meet this rising demand. Ingredients such as plant-based proteins are a vital component of a resilient and future-proof diet, aligning with this increasing consumer interest in plant-based nutrition.
Flavor and fiber revival
Johan Cerstiaens, commercial director at SVZ, says that while consumer awareness of functional foods is rising globally, many product types are still underappreciated.
“Nearly 75% of consumers around the world are aware of functional F&B, with 58% always or usually choosing food and beverages that provide protective, preventative health benefits,” he says. “While ingredients such as turmeric and collagen are in the spotlight due to their functional benefits, we think the real stars for bolstering nutrient profiles are fruit and vegetable ingredients.”
“Ingredients like red-beet juice, carrot puree, or kale can provide the straightforward, natural and delicious nutrition boost to mainstream foods and beverages that consumers are looking for, while root vegetables like ginger can provide a distinct flavour to keep applications interesting.”
Cerstiaens says the market is set for “a fiber revival in 2025,” as most Europeans are not meeting the daily recommended amount of fiber, and only 9% of adults consume enough fiber in the UK.
Dietary fiber is essential, and consumer awareness of this is increasing — brands should embrace this not only to meet consumer demands, but also to play their part in improving public health.
Facing formulation challenges
Beneo’s Theis says that regardless of the ethical and health benefits behind reformulated or fortified products, consumers will always choose based on their direct product experience.
“Ultimately, taste and texture remain key when creating products that will appeal to the end consumer. No matter how healthy or sustainable a product may be, if it doesn’t taste good or have the right mouthfeel, consumers simply won’t be convinced,” he says.
“This remains a key area of focus for our team of experts at the Beneo-Technology Center, who run regular recipe trials with Beneo’s ingredients across a wide range of applications to support its customers.”
Ensuring all on-pack communication is clear and transparent is essential, Theis stresses. “If there are nutrition and/or health claims with related messaging on pack, they need to be substantiated and require a strong scientific foundation to reassure consumers.”
The Beneo-Institute, which brings together experts from food science and regulatory affairs, along with application experts at the Beneo-Technology Center, is working to support customers throughout the reformulation process.
Robin Simsa, CEO of Revo Foods, which produces plant-based alternative food products, says that avoiding heavy processing is a challenge when creating nutritionally fortified foods.
“We address this by using high-quality ingredients like mycoprotein and microalgae oils, and preserving their structure and nutrients through low-temperature 3D-extrusion,” he says.
“This allows us to create clean label products without compromising on texture or flavor. We all know that consuming more plant-based protein sources would be good for us and the planet, but we need to make it appealing for the average consumer.”
Government changes
As with all developing industry areas, progression for functional ingredients and nutritionally fortified foods requires legislative aid.
“One of the key areas governments could provide further support is by investing in nutrition education and awareness campaigns, helping to improve consumer understanding of the important role of a healthy diet to live well for longer, and increasing consumer demand for healthier solutions,” says Theis.
“Also, by funding research that explores the long-term benefits of functional and plant-based ingredients, they can strengthen the scientific base surrounding them and drive more consumers toward these types of products.”
“This would not only offer multiple benefits for the health of consumers, but also the health of our planet by encouraging more people to switch to more sustainable plant-based or flexitarian diets.”