Half of German and UK consumers want to reduce meat intake or eat more plant-based, flags GFI report
Reinforcing the rise of flexitarianism, a new survey reveals that 38% of adults across Germany and the UK plan to change their diets to consume more plant-based products.
Good Food Institute (GFI) Europe conducted the study to analyze the dietary intentions of 4,827 respondents in the two countries between late November and mid-December 2024.
The findings reveal that 51% of participants are looking to become more plant-forward, either by lowering meat and dairy intake or increasing consumption of plant-based products. Around one in five people across two of Europe’s largest plant-based markets intend to do both.
“Plant-based foods can help tackle some of our most pressing health concerns, and this report reveals a potential market for these products extending far beyond vegans or vegetarians,” says Helen Breewood, senior market and consumer insights manager at GFI Europe.
“But to enable people to act on their intentions and adopt healthier, more sustainable diets, the industry must understand what motivates different types of consumers.”
The survey was done in partnership with the Plant Futures Collective and research agency HarrisX.
Flexitarian trends take over
While fewer than 10% of respondents described themselves as vegan, vegetarian, or pescatarian, 31% in the UK and 39% in Germany described themselves as flexitarians, who prioritize plant-based foods but might eat meat occasionally.
Additionally, about a third of UK and German adults were categorized as meat-eaters who had consumed at least one of eight plant-based food categories during the previous year. The categories covered in the data include plant-based meat, fish/seafood, milk, dairy, eggs/egg alternatives, tofu, seitan, tempeh, vegetable-based meals, and plant-based desserts.
Over 30% of respondents from both countries reported consuming vegetable-based meals, such as those containing lentils, chickpeas, or falafel, within the past month.
The researchers divided the consumers into three groups based on their planned dietary changes: consumers who want to eat more plant-based foods while reducing meat and dairy, consumers who aim to eat more plant-based foods without reducing animal products, and consumers who wish to reduce animal product consumption without increasing plant-based intake.
The report indicates that younger, higher-income consumers, often men with fitness goals, are more likely to fall into the second category. At the same time, older adults who want to lose weight reduce animal-based consumption without increasing plant-based food intake.
Taste and habit hinder adoption
Despite a growing acceptance of plant-based foods, the report highlights key challenges for the sector, including taste, habit, and lack of awareness. Respondents said they were almost twice as likely to enjoy the taste of animal-based products than plant-based counterparts.
Additionally, German responders saw plant-based categories as offering lower value for money.
“Factors such as taste, familiarity, and convenience are blocking large groups of people from choosing plant-based foods, so companies need to develop tastier products, communicate nutritional benefits more clearly, and help consumers overcome their lack of familiarity with simple recipe suggestions,” says Breewood.
The report recommends that F&B retailers and producers address these barriers by promoting plant-based foods in everyday settings, communicating health benefits more clearly, and increasing consumer uptake through familiar recipe suggestions.
Additionally, the data indicates that plant-based brands have an opportunity to better understand their target audiences and what they prioritize, such as muscle gain, weight loss, or sustainability.
“Applying this model to behavior change has brought much-needed clarity and direction to the plant-based food sector. For the first time, we can clearly see the gaps in capability and opportunity that exist for people who are interested in eating more plant-based food or reducing their meat and dairy intake,” says Indy Kaur, founder of Plant Futures.
“This deeper, more nuanced understanding of what’s holding people back is essential if we want to support healthier and more sustainable dietary choices at scale.”