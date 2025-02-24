NPEW 2025 preview: FrieslandCampina Ingredients prepares functional food showcase
Ahead of this year’s Natural Products Expo West (NPEW) in California, US (March 4-7), FrieslandCampina Ingredients is preparing a major showcase of its latest product formulations and R&D.
Vicky Davies, global marketing director of performance, Active, and Medical Nutrition at FrieslandCampina Ingredients, tells Food Ingredients First: “At this year’s NPEW, our team will showcase our very latest product concepts in proteins, prebiotics, and other health-focused ingredients.”
“Designed to inspire brands to create on-trend, in-demand solutions, these concepts are all about putting the consumer first. It’s not just about the right ingredients; it’s about demonstrating real-world applications that deliver on nutrition, functionality, and taste.”
The company will display its flagship ingredients, such as Biotis Fermentis and Excellion caseinates. It will also showcase solutions like bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, shakes, chews, and fastmelts.
Protein innovation
FrieslandCampina Ingredients’ notes that weight management is emerging as a top priority for many, with 60% of US consumers actively trying to lose weight. Protein supplementation has consequently become a must-have addition to functional F&B products, says the company.
Market insights by the International Food Information Council reveal that 71% of consumers “actively prioritize their protein intake,” seeking options that are both nutritious and convenient.
To help brands in this space, FrieslandCampina Ingredients is spotlighting its RTD beverage and bar concepts featuring its Excellion caseinate protein.
The company will also spotlight its Biotis Fermentis bite and shake concepts. Designed for the sports and active nutrition market, the solutions combine prebiotics, proteins, and probiotic cultures by fermenting them together to target the gut-muscle axis, which supports holistic health.
According to Innova Market Insights, four in five active consumers are seeking added health benefits in their sports nutrition products.
Healthy bodies, healthy minds
Visitors at NPEW will have the opportunity to sample advanced supplement formats such as the Biotis DHA gummies and fastmelts — solutions for busy professionals looking to maintain visual acuity and cognitive function during long screen sessions.
These formats will also be available on stand in the immune supporting variant powered by Biotis Lactoferrin, underscoring the versatility of the company’s portfolio.
“The demand for functional F&B has surged in recent years. We’re seeing consumers increasingly prioritizing health, without compromising on enjoyment,” explains Auke Zeilstra, managing director, North America at FrieslandCampina Ingredients.
“The variety of application inspiration on display shows our commitment to taking functional food and beverages to new heights. Brands can leverage our protein and prebiotic expertise to develop products that align with what consumers really want and need, striking the perfect balance between indulgence and well-being.”
“Today’s health-conscious consumers seek products that deliver maximum value — nutritious, easy to take, multi-functional, and highly effective,” adds Davies.
“At Natural Products Expo West, we wish to inspire brand owners and show them how standout ingredients such as Excellion caseinates and Biotis Fermentis can differentiate their offering.”
“In fact, these nutrients are designed for F&B applications, providing exciting opportunities to create a variety of solutions for consumers’ top health priorities — including gut health, muscle support, and high-protein diets. Our team of experts will be on hand to guide visitors through the numerous possibilities and show them how we can work together on their next product development.”