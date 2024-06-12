Novonesis and ADM to showcase products and tech innovation at Hi & Fi Asia-China 2024
12 Jun 2024 --- Novonesis and ADM will be attending and showcasing their new and well-established products and technology at the upcoming Hi & Fi Asia-China 2024 trade show in Shanghai June 19–21 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.
Novonesis states: “Participating in Hi & Fi Asia-China is not only an important opportunity for us to show our latest products and technology achievements, but also a platform for us to have in-depth communication with enterprises, partners, experts and scholars in the industry.”
“Here, we can learn about the latest industry trends, gain insight into market development trends, and provide strong support for the company’s strategic decisions.”
ADM, which will be exhibiting at booth 3F10, adds: “In response to the future nutritional needs and challenges, ADM will showcase its extensive range of science-backed microbiome solutions alongside its turnkey solutions for cross-border e-commerce.”
“We will also highlight the launch of spore-forming probiotic DE111, which officially entered the Chinese market this year following approval of the National Health Commission.”
Seeking partners and opportunities
At the trade show, Novonesis sets out to establish contacts with new “like-minded partners” and to consider new opportunities for cooperation that will allow the company to further the development of the health industry.
“We firmly believe that the health industry is a field full of opportunities and challenges and only through continuous innovation and cooperation can we achieve sustainable development of the industry.”
Novonesis will showcase its biotic ingredients in the products it offers, including BB-12 Bifidobacterium collections of dairy cultures for use in infant formula, dietary supplements and fermented milk products, as well as the Lactobacillus rhamnosus LGG strain shown to benefit the health of newborns, preterm infants, children, pregnant women and the elderly, among other groups.
The company will also exhibit its probiotic strain of Lactobacillus paracasei L.casei 431 shown to support the immune system by clinical studies, its Urex product for genitourinary tract health and ProbioBrain with the probiotic strain Bifidobacterium longum 1714.
At the same time, ADM plans to boast its probiotic BPL1 (Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis CECT 8145) and postbiotic counterpart BPL1 HT.
The company’s heat-treated postbiotic ES1 (Bifidobacterium longum subsp. longum CECT 7347) and its Restore probiotics blend will also be featured at the show.
By Milana Nikolova