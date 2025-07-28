Novella and Metaphor Foods partner for natural, clean label preservation tech
Novella Innovative Technology and Metaphor Foods are addressing the consumer demand for clean-label and minimally processed, nutritious foods with the introduction of next-generation, plant-based antioxidants and antimicrobials that preserve food without compromising nutritional integrity.
The collaboration leverages Novella’s proprietary AuraCell plant-cell technology, the collaboration promises to deliver resource-efficient, bioactive ingredients that align with modern health and sustainability values — supporting longer shelf life, cleaner ingredient lists, and functional nutrition benefits.
The companies state that the method reduces resource consumption by 99%, ensures batch-to-batch consistency, and eliminates agricultural waste. The botanical ingredients will be integrated into Metaphor Foods’ Hela Natvance range, initially focusing on plant-based preservation for meat and poultry.
“This is a long-term strategic commitment in a market with high demand for natural solutions,” says Geoff Gordon, CEO of Metaphor Foods. “We’re integrating Novella’s solution into our natural food-protection systems to bring it to market quickly, responsibly, and effectively.”
“While the initial focus is on meat and poultry preservation, the strategic potential of this partnership extends across dozens of revenue-generating categories, including seafood, dairy, baked goods, alternative protein products, and pet food.”
Natural preservation solutions
The partnership aims to meet the growing APAC demand for clean label food protection. With a mature food processing industry and increasing consumer scrutiny of food ingredients, the region presents a significant growth opportunity. Metaphor Foods’ established presence in APAC will facilitate rapid market entry.
The agreement includes joint work on application studies, regulatory pathways, and commercialization. It ensures a long-term supply relationship valued at USD$10 million over seven years.
“We’re not just offering an ingredient — we’re reshaping the very definition of natural preservation for food products,” Novella’s co-founder and chief business development officer, Itay Dana, explains. “Our technology addresses some of the most pressing challenges the food manufacturing industry faces today.”
Trial results and market impacts
Trials at the Hela-Schwarz application labs showed promising results. Novella’s ingredients replaced existing natural antioxidants, extended shelf life by 30%, and lowered formulation costs. Compared to synthetic alternatives, Novella’s solutions offer clean label appeal and a lower environmental footprint.
The food preservatives market, valued at US$3.18 billion, is projected to surpass US$4.5 billion by 2033. Manufacturers are increasingly shifting to natural preservatives due to consumer demand for transparency and cleaner labels. However, many natural options present challenges such as off-flavors, limited efficacy, and supply chain volatility.
Novella says the platform provides a stable, scalable solution amid a volatile supply landscape.
“We are in the final stages of scaling up production and validating batch-to-batch consistency,” Dana concludes. “These activities are key to our commercial launch by early 2026.”