Small fish critical to food and nutrition security in Indian Ocean but remain undervalued, reveals study
Seafood caught by Indian Ocean fisheries provides over 12% of all global wild-caught seafood, with small fish, such as anchovies, playing an enormous role in nutrition, an international study reveals. Developing and maintaining sustainable sourcing systems for small fish should be a priority for ensuring protein supplies globally, the researchers stress.
Researchers from the University of Western Australia (UWA), Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, and the University of British Columbia find that the nutrients are essential for the well-being of over 800 million people around the Indian Ocean.
The study uncovers that anchovies, in particular, constitute only about 2.5% of the total catch by weight but deliver more than 20% of the Indian Ocean’s micronutrient supply.
According to the team, small fish are more resilient to overfishing and climate change than larger, more expensive species such as tuna, offering a significant opportunity to the F&B industry to incorporate anchovies into products.
“People in developed countries usually have access to a wide variety of foods that provide sufficient nutrients, so they do not need to rely heavily on fish for nutrition. However, there are still good reasons to include fish like anchovies in the diet,” lead author and UWA PhD candidate Vania Andreoli, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Small fish tend to be more sustainable than larger fish and generally contain fewer pollutants, such as mercury. Therefore, when choosing fish, opting for small, locally caught species is better. Eating the whole fish helps reduce waste and delivers more nutrients.”
“The F&B industry can support this by developing products that use whole small fish caught sustainably. This approach reduces food waste while offering consumers healthy and environmentally friendly protein sources.”
Foreign fleets, local impact
Research has indicated that while small fisheries play a crucial role in food security, they have been sidelined in resource allocation plans and agri-food policies. For example, census data usually combines small-scale fishers with agricultural workers.
On the contrary, industrial distant-water fishing fleets from highly developed economies, such as those in East Asia, have been disproportionately benefiting from harmful subsidies in the Indian Ocean.
The study highlights that these foreign fishing fleets in the region mainly target tuna and squid, which are less nutritious but more expensive, and hence, more prone to environmental pressures.
Even though this accounts for only around 2% of the region’s total seafood-based micronutrient for export, it has economic and nutritional implications for the local population.
Andreoli asserts that managing fisheries isn’t just about numbers and profit but also about ensuring that the right fish reaches the right people. She reiterates the importance of choosing seafood caught locally to support sustainable fishing.
“The industry needs to ensure the fish they buy comes from fisheries that fish responsibly and do not overfish. The F&B sector should also ask for clear rules that require labels showing where and how the fish was caught.”
“Labels must show exactly where and by which country the fish was originally caught, not simply the last country that processed or shipped the product, which is often used to hide or ‘launder’ seafood origins.”
Indian Ocean fisheries have already been central to several investigations that have unearthed links between forced labor and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing practices.
Moreover, the region’s industries are one of the main suppliers to the world’s tuna can, steak, and sashimi markets. However, nearly half of this catch is reportedly from overexploited or overfished stocks, posing risks for businesses interested in sustainable sourcing practices.
“This true traceability means that customers know the real source of their seafood and can make informed choices. By ensuring seafood can be traced and choosing good quality, responsibly caught fish, the F&B sector can improve the quality of products and make a difference in protecting the ocean.”
“Also, buying a wider variety of fish species, not just the popular ones, spreads out fishing pressure and helps keep different nutrients available in local diets.”
A food systems approach
The study, published in Fish and Fisheries, also points to the broader environmental advantages of using small fish in product development.
“Small fish like anchovies and sardines provide important micronutrients such as calcium, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids,” Andreoli notes.
“Although many people in developed countries get enough nutrients from their varied diets, adding small fish can improve dietary variety and supply valuable nutrients that might be otherwise limited, such as omega-3s.”
“Additionally, seafood, particularly small fish, generally has a lower environmental impact than meat, making it a more sustainable protein choice.”
She recommends that companies focus on practical, everyday benefits to increase consumer acceptance of small fish. “Collaborations with chefs, nutrition experts, and influencers can help change perceptions and increase acceptance of small fish in everyday diets, positioning them as tasty, nutritious, and eco-friendly options.”
Finally, Andreoli suggests that companies seeking to align sustainability goals with food innovation must adopt an integrated supply chain view.
“The F&B industry can adopt a comprehensive food systems approach that connects all stages — from sourcing and processing to consumption and recycling byproducts. This ensures ecological sustainability is aligned with maintaining nutritional quality.”
“Partnering closely with scientists and certification bodies is crucial to support fisheries management practices that promote stock regeneration while sustaining the flow of essential nutrients.”
“Additionally, the industry should implement robust traceability and transparent communication measures, providing consumers with detailed information about the seafood’s origin, fishing methods, and nutritional profile,” she concludes.