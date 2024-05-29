Natural preservation: Minimally processed and clean label ingredients extend shelf life and food safety
29 May 2024 --- Health-conscious consumers prefer minimally processed foods with recognizable ingredients and in the realm of health and natural food preservation, there is a notable shift toward clean label solutions. Under the umbrella of natural preservatives, transparency is crucial in protecting consumer health, as well as maintaining the reputation of food brands.
Food Ingredients First speaks to key players active in the natural preservation arena, with experts from Kerry, Corbion, IFF and Kalsec all sharing their insights.
Yeliz Caak, business development manager of food protection and preservation at Kerry, observes: “Natural sources of certain conventional preservatives are no longer as widely accepted by consumers. In certain regions where those additives are linked to health risks, regulators are beginning to step in to either make their use standardized with dosage limitations and labeling clarity or to outlaw their use altogether.”
An example of this is sodium nitrite used in cured meats, which she flags are a potential risk for colon cancer if consumed in high quantities.
“In many regions, requests are being made for natural alternatives for curing meats to be completely nitrite-free while still being expected to deliver the same functionality (flavor, color, texture), but from natural sources,” she explains.
Defining a “consumer-friendly” reputation
Commenting on what natural preservation means to Kerry, Caak notes: “We find ‘consumer-friendly’ preservation to be a more appropriate term.”
There are additives from natural origins, such as buffered vinegar, that are recognized in Europe for their food safety and preservative function and have a consumer-friendly, clear label reputation.
However, buffered vinegar as a preservative may not meet certain definitions for natural preservation, she shares.
“There are ingredients that are naturally occurring which may have a known preservative function, think of familiar examples like lemon juice that you will find in any household kitchen.”
“Once recognized as having a preservative function, those ingredients may become standardized by the industry as food safety or preservation ingredients and eventually lose their natural label status to avoid misleading consumers.” In short, Caak believes the phrasing here is “a challenge” as it may conflict with regulatory positions and label or functionality claims.
David Johnson, Kalsec’s director of R&D, Europe, says: “We prefer to use the term natural food protection because we’ve found consumers have a negative connotation of the term ‘preservatives,’ even when used to lengthen the lifespan of healthy ingredients.”
“Our goal is to create food solutions that increase shelf life, minimize food waste and increase consumer confidence.”
Meanwhile, Dave Charest, senior VP of functional ingredients and solutions at Corbion, says: “We create innovative preservation technologies that boost shelf life and safety without compromising nutritional value.”
“Natural food preservation means using nature-derived substances to extend food shelf life and ensure safety, meeting consumer demands for simplicity, transparency and health. We innovate with natural ingredients such as plant extracts, cultured sugars and other fermentation products to prevent spoilage and microbial growth, supporting sustainability and clean label efforts.”
For Ksenija Uroic, global product marketing for food protection at IFF’s Nourish, food preservatives have gained prominence due to their dual role in extending food quality and safety.
“In recent years, consumers have also recognized their role in the growing emphasis on minimizing food waste along with its environmental impact. Sustainability-conscious consumers drive food preservation developments toward naturally sourced or fermentation-derived solutions by their preference for natural ingredients,” she flags.
Reducing the need for synthetics
Corbion’s goal is to reduce synthetic chemicals and additives, opting for minimally processed natural alternatives. “This approach preserves food’s nutritional quality and supports ecological balance by lowering our carbon footprint and dependence on non-renewable resources,” says Charest.
“We are committed to transparency, believing consumers deserve to know what is in their food and how it is made. By adopting natural preservation methods, we offer clean, safe, and sustainable choices, meeting the demand for health-conscious and eco-friendly products. This influences our innovation with partners and customers as we strive to enhance food quality.”
Uroic adds: “From a consumer perspective, artificial preservatives are increasingly facing negative perception. Consequently, some consumers cautiously choose to avoid them. At IFF, we are well-positioned to provide alternatives to some of these scrutinized ingredients.”
For example, IFF’s Guardian rosemary and green tea extracts, along with synergistic blends, provide multifunctional solutions for improving and maintaining flavor while effectively delaying oxidative degradation. “By fermenting basic food ingredients with traditional starter cultures, our Microgard line offers improved sensory properties and a label-friendly way to protect and extend the product shelf life in a wide range of food and beverage categories,” she explains.
Emerging ingredients and new opportunities
Corbion has been granted patents, with several pending, in the emerging area of fermented foods, such as cultured fruit and vegetable juices, to complement some of the fermented grains like corn and wheat already in the market.
“For example, by fermenting juices from citrus fruits, apples, melons, pumpkins and bell peppers, we have created a method that not only boosts flavor profiles but also effectively controls microbial growth,” highlights Charest.
“These advancements enhance sustainability by prolonging food product shelf life, minimizing waste and aiding global efforts for responsible consumption and production.”
He believes there are “untapped opportunities” in natural preservation driven by changing consumer eating habits and food trends.
One major trend is the demand for clean label products — foods free from synthetic additives — which calls for natural preservatives that ensure safety and transparency.
Additionally, the growing interest in functional foods opens avenues for natural preservatives that enhance shelf life and nutritional value, such as antioxidants, says Charest.
“The popularity of global cuisines is increasing and there is a need for preservatives that protect a variety of foods without altering their authentic flavors and textures.”
Effective preservation
In the food preservation industry, there is a vital focus on high-moisture and ready-to-eat foods, which are prone to microbial growth.
“More and more, the needs are expanding beyond refrigerated to shelf-stable foods,” says Charest.
“Effective preservation is crucial for ensuring safety, extending shelf life and reducing waste. With rising demand for healthy, ready-to-eat options, industry needs natural preservation methods that maintain freshness, nutritional value and taste. Developing effective natural preservatives for both refrigerated and shelf-stable foods is key to meeting consumer preferences for natural ingredients and clean labels.”
What’s next?
Corbion’s Charest believes the future holds promise for natural preservation. “Expect more tailored solutions addressing specific industry challenges such as keeping clean label products fresh longer.”
He also predicts that advancements in biotechnology, coupled with deeper insight into plant-based chemistries, will spur innovation toward more efficient and consumer-friendly preservation techniques backed by science.
Johnson at Kalsec believes companies will continue to prioritize sustainability and combat food waste.
“As the usage of antioxidants and antimicrobials increases, we are actively working to drive greater functionality and sustainability in our products.”
“I expect to see the continued evolution of regulatory environments around food protection, whether it is the banning of synthetic additives or the introduction and approval of novel natural ingredients,” Johnson underscores.
Kerry’s Caak believes industry has made a “big move” toward enhancing preservation processes and packaging to develop cleaner labels and meet the rising consumer desire for more natural ingredient solutions.
“As consumer demands and awareness evolve, industry is taking a closer look at all its food preservation practices from a sustainability perspective. It’s moving back to ingredients-based solutions, reducing capital expenditures and packaging requirements and providing important fail saves and protection after opening.”
There are many naturally occurring compounds in the world that offer both shelf life and antioxidant capabilities. “The future is bright for combinations of ingredients that can consistently deliver food safety and at low dosages while not compromising on sensory delight and eating experience,” Caak concludes.
