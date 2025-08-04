THG PLC and CJ Group subsidiary partner to expand Myprotein food and nutrition range in South Korea
THG PLC has announced a new licensing partnership with SG Safety Corporation, part of South Korea’s CJ Group, to expand the reach of its Myprotein brand across the South Korean market. The agreement will see a range of Myprotein products—including functional snacks, powders, ready-to-drink beverages and supplements — manufactured and distributed locally.
Set to launch in Q4 2025, the partnership marks THG’s first licensing deal in South Korea and supports the company’s strategy of capital-light, regional expansion. It builds on Myprotein’s strong digital presence in the country—currently one of the brand’s top five global markets — and introduces offline retail availability.
Under the agreement, SG Safety Corporation will produce selected Myprotein-branded lines under license, while also distributing THG-manufactured core products such as protein powders. The collaboration is designed to scale access to high-quality sports nutrition offerings across a rapidly growing consumer base.
South Korea’s sports nutrition market was valued at US$1.88 billion in 2023 and is projected to exceed US$3 billion by 2030. Broader nutritional supplement demand is also rising steadily, with a CAGR of over 6% forecast through the end of the decade.
The partnership follows Myprotein’s wider omnichannel strategy in Asia, including licensing agreements with partners such as Itochu in Japan, and reflects rising consumer interest in functional, high-protein, and performance-enhancing food and beverage formats.
Neil Mistry, CEO of THG Nutrition, comments: “South Korea is already a key market for Myprotein, and this partnership allows us to meet consumer demand more effectively—offering locally produced, culturally relevant formats alongside our core range. SG Safety Corporation brings deep expertise in both manufacturing and distribution, which makes them a strong strategic partner as we grow the brand offline.”
Jung-Hyun Sung, CEO of SG Safety Corporation, adds: “We’re pleased to bring Myprotein’s trusted products to more South Korean consumers. This agreement reflects the strong appetite for high-quality nutrition and enables us to scale delivery with local capabilities and market understanding.”