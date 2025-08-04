New Canada–Singapore initiative boosts global reach of plant-based food companies
Protein Industries Canada and Singapore-based Nurasa have launched a new program to fast-track Canadian plant-based food and ingredient companies into the Asia-Pacific market—one of the world’s fastest-growing regions for sustainable food innovation.
The Asia Pacific Market Entry Program will help companies adapt their products for regional consumers through local manufacturing, regulatory support, and access to Nurasa’s product development and commercialization network. The initiative was announced in Singapore with Canada’s Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Heath MacDonald, in attendance.
The program is part of Protein Industries Canada’s strategy to grow the country’s plant-based sector into a US$25 billion industry by 2035, and marks a key step in diversifying Canadian food exports beyond traditional markets.
“This partnership removes key barriers for Canadian companies and opens direct access to one of the most dynamic food innovation markets,” says Robert Hunter, CEO of Protein Industries Canada.
“By combining Canada’s ingredient expertise with Singapore’s strategic access to Asia, we’re accelerating scale and shared food sustainability,” added Xiuling Guo, CEO of Nurasa.