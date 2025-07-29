Milk Bar’s new dessert menu pairs cakes and cookies with Premier Protein shakes
Milk Bar has partnered with Premier Protein to offer new protein-packed menu items. Known for its viral cereal milk ice cream, birthday cake truffles, and compost cookies, the US-based dessert and bakery chain will be offering its new protein-boosted treats throughout August.
The Premier Protein x Milk Bar menu includes a Blueberry Pancake Super Cookie, Mega Milkshake Caramel Cake, and Power-Packed Tiramisu Truffle. Each menu item will be served with a free Premier Protein High Protein Shake in Vanilla, Chocolate, or Café Latte flavor.
“As a mom, business owner, and eternal dessert lover, I'm always looking for ways to fuel my day without sacrificing deliciousness,” says Christina Tosi, founder of Milk Bar. “That’s why I’m so excited to team up with Premier Protein on this delightfully unexpected yet truly crave-worthy collaboration, proving you really can have your cake and eat it too.”
Amy Larek, senior director of marketing, Premier Protein, adds: “At Premier Protein, we believe that a health and wellness journey shouldn’t mean compromising flavor.”
“That’s why we’ve partnered with Milk Bar, whose creativity and impressive flavor innovation we’ve long admired, to bring to life a delicious menu made with some of the most popular products in our portfolio.”
Protein-packed sweet treats
The new menu features three treats powered by Premier Protein’s whey protein powders and shakes. The Blueberry Pancake Super Cookie is a chewy blueberry and maple-flavored cookie made with Vanilla Whey Protein Powder, offering 10 g of protein per serving.
Next in the lineup, Mega Milkshake Caramel Cake is a soft sponge cake baked with Vanilla Whey Protein Powder with a caramel drizzle. Customers are encouraged to pour a Premier Protein High Protein Shake over the cake, creating an “ooey gooey” and satisfying treat.
Due to popular demand, the menu features the Power-Packed Tiramisu Truffle with a coffee-flavored truffle base, soaked in a Café Latte High Protein Shake, and filled with a creamy mascarpone filling. Each truffle has a protein-packed core and is encased in a dark chocolate shell, dusted with Chocolate Whey Protein Powder.
The new Premier Protein x Milk Bar menu items will be available at the flagship Milk Bar locations in New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington DC for in-store purchases and delivery via DoorDash, UberEats, and GrubHub in those cities.
For consumers outside these areas, the Blueberry Pancake Super Cookie will also be available at the new Chicago Milk Bar store and can be ordered online for nationwide delivery through Milk Bar’s online webshop.
Co-branding emerges as a prominent theme among protein brand launches this year, with prominent partnerships including names like Oreo and Fruity Pebbles. Nutrition Insight recently caught up with leading ingredient suppliers to discuss the trend of indulgent, dessert-inspired protein experiences appealing to lifestyle-driven audiences.