Leprino Foods and Fooditive partner to globally commercialize non-animal casein
16 Jul 2024 --- Mozzarella cheese manufacturer Leprino Foods and Fooditive Group, a plant-based pioneer and fermentation specialist, have inked a new global partnership, touted as “transformative for the food industry.”
According to the companies, the move marks a significant step toward a sustainable food future with the commercialization of Fooditive’s non-animal casein protein.
Under the long-term licensing partnership terms, Leprino Foods will have exclusive worldwide rights to produce non-animal casein manufactured using Fooditive’s proprietary precision fermentation platform.
Additionally, Leprino Foods will have exclusive worldwide rights to market and distribute for use in cheese and a non-exclusive, worldwide license to market and distribute for all other food applications, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to driving innovation and sustainability across the F&B industry.
Strategic and transformative
The company asserts that Fooditive’s fermentation-derived non-animal casein offers a “groundbreaking” new product line that promises to transform the food industry.
The protein mimics the functionalities and taste of traditional animal-derived casein, providing a sustainable and accessible alternative.
Fooditive’s non-animal casein “delivers the same taste, texture, and promise as cow-derived casein.”
Fooditive’s casein is versatile and suitable for any application where animal casein is typically utilized, including cheese, beverages, yogurts, desserts, coffee creamers, snack bars, sports nutrition products and more.
Moayad Abushokhedim, CEO of Fooditive Group, shares that this collaboration “underscores our commitment to sustainability and showcases the potential of our precision fermentation technology and our commitment to partnerships.”
“By offering high-quality, environmentally-friendly proteins, we are paving the way for a more sustainable future and delivering innovative, plant-based alternatives that meet the evolving demands of consumers.”
Meanwhile, Mike Durkin, president of Leprino Foods Company, adds, “This agreement with Fooditive highlights our ability to innovate and adapt swiftly to emerging trends and technologies.”
“By incorporating precision fermentation alongside our conventional dairy production, we will explore how this non-animal casein derived from fermentation will add to our product portfolio. This innovation not only can enhance our range but also promises to reduce the environmental footprint across the supply chain, all while maintaining the highest standards of product functionality, quality, taste and texture.”