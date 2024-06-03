Laser-etched avocados: Tesco moves beyond plastic stickers to tackle waste
03 Jun 2024 --- UK supermarket Tesco is planning to remove plastic stickers on its extra-large avocados to target waste reduction. The company is working with fruit supplier Westfalia for this move and will use laser technology to engrave avocados with information such as size and variety.
The new labeling system will include removing a small section of the fruit’s skin to etch the details. Westfalia Fruit assures that the process will not affect the avocado’s quality and shelf life.
“We’re always looking for innovative ways to reduce the environmental impact of our products, and cut down on plastic waste in the home through changes to our packaging,” says Tesco avocado buyer Lisa Gilbey.
She says the company is awaiting customer feedback on the new laser-etched avocados, “avoiding the need for a barcode sticker that can easily be forgotten and left on when recycling through household food waste.”
Some 270 Tesco stores in southeast England will trial the design and roll out the new label if customer feedback is positive.
Tesco markets nearly 70 million avocados a year and once implemented, the move could remove at least one million plastic stickers used on its large-sized avocados.
Eco-friendly packaging
Tesco is also exploring recyclable cardboard as an alternative to plastic trays on double packs of avocados, which it says can potentially save 20 million pieces of plastic a year.
Upon successful trial, the new packaging will be expanded to all its stores and prevent plastic barcode stickers by up to 25 million pieces covering the store’s pre-packed range.
switched out plastic mushroom punnets with cardboard alternatives in response to the UK government’s Autumn Statement, which mentions the obligation of a plastic packaging tax. The retailer also replaced plastic trays with vacuum packaging for all minced beef products last year.Other retailers are looking for alternatives to plastic packaging on their products, too. One such retailer is Sainsbury’s, which
Tesco’s other plastic-reducing activities include selling Sprite bottles without labels to simplify recycling processes and reducing packaging materials.
Earlier this year, Tesco also targeted food waste reduction by joining other retail giants like Aldi, Lidl and Sainsbury’s to call for urgent government action on food waste through compulsory public food waste reporting.
Leveraging technology
Tesco is currently investing in digital capability for business growth, as per the company's preliminary results for 2023/24. This includes continued store expansion and improvement, with a net increase of 87 stores and 389 store refreshes.
It is also focusing on developing AI technology solutions to drive productivity, competitiveness and customer value. One such solution is a new range optimization tool that “automates bespoke product selection based on store location and demographic.”
The retailer has also started construction of a fresh food distribution center in Aylesford, Kent, which will incorporate robotic automation technology.
By Insha Naureen