Kraft Heinz hits back at Lunchables criticism after watchdog calls out lead and cadmium levels
19 Apr 2024 --- The Kraft Heinz-owned Lunchables brand has come under scrutiny over the levels of lead, cadmium and phthalates, as well as high levels of sodium, allegedly contained in the popular kids’ snack.
According to consumer watchdog group Consumer Reports’ tests, sodium levels in the store-bought lunch and snack kits ranged from “nearly a quarter to half of a child’s daily recommended limit for sodium.”
Lunchables developed two new versions of the snack kit for school lunch programs in the US, which were found to contain even higher levels of sodium than the Lunchables kits consumers can buy in stores.
Moreover, the turkey and cheddar school versions of Lunchables was found to contain 930 mg of sodium compared to 740 mg in the store-bought version.
The Lunchables pizza variety for schools was found to contain 700 mg of sodium compared to 510 mg in the store version.
In a statement sent to Food Ingredients First, Kraft Heinz responded: “We’re aware of the complaint and strongly disagree with the allegations.”
“Certain substances like lead occur in the environment and can be found at low levels in agricultural products — whether on grocery store shelves, in the produce section, or grown in your backyard. Our products are safe for consumers, and we will vigorously defend our brand.”
Heavy metals
Cadmium has been linked to kidney and bone disease and cancer, according to the World Health Organization.
Heavy metals such as lead and cadmium are in the soil in which crops are grown and thus can’t be avoided as they are natural elements.
Some crop fields and regions, however, contain more toxic levels than others due to the overuse of metal-containing pesticides and industrial pollution.
However, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no safe level of lead for children.
“Everywhere chemicals”
Consumer Reports’ tests also detected at least one type of phthalate or phthalate replacement chemical in every kit it tested, except for Lunchables Extra Cheesy Pizza.
Called “everywhere chemicals” because they are so common, studies have linked phthalates to childhood obesity, cardiovascular issues, cancer and reproductive problems, low sperm counts and testosterone levels in males.
The non-profit consumer group said it has petitioned the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees the federally assisted school meal program, to remove Lunchables food kits from school cafeterias.
The introduction of Lunchables in schools came amid proposed changes to school food guidelines by the USDA, which oversees the federally assisted school meal program.
“Lunchables are not a healthy option for kids and shouldn’t be allowed on the menu as part of the National School Lunch Program,” warns Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports.
“The Lunchables and similar lunch kits we tested contain concerning levels of sodium and harmful chemicals.”
By Elizabeth Green