Kemin Food Technologies unveils plant-extract blend to boost flavor and preserve freshness for bakery
08 Feb 2024 --- Kemin Food Technologies has unveiled Olessence B Liquid — a synergistic, plant-extract blend with olive extract for enhanced flavor and shelf life extension in dry bakery products for food producers in the EMEA region. The ingredient is expected to help bakery formulators tackle rancidity and oxidative deterioration for prolonged freshness amid rising consumer demand for fresh foods.
The polyphenols and flavonoids in the olive extract act as radical scavengers that “stabilize fats and oils” in baked products, leading to delayed oxidation. The naturally containing bioactive compounds provide a balanced flavor profile.
“Olessence B Liquid, which invites consumers to ‘savor the crunch, preserve the freshness’, represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing natural and effective solutions for the food industry,” says Kelly De Vadder, marketing director, Kemin Food Technologies – EMEA.
He says the company’s new product line “meets the highest quality standards” and aligns with the increasing consumer preference for clean and transparent ingredient lists.
A natural twist to preservation
Protecting food formulations with natural alternatives that maintain quality, freshness and flavor is a growing force in dry bakery products, says the ingredient formulator.
key ingredients being flagged up.Including natural food ingredients is on the rise as health-conscious consumers increasingly look for cleaner labels that promote good health and appreciate companies’ transparency. For instance, a third of the consumers polled by Innova Market Insights said they respond positively to certain
Manufacturers are reconsidering adding synthetic ingredients and chemical preservatives that the bakery industry has traditionally used for a long time.
Integrating natural food ingredients provides an opportunity to extend shelf life, maintain optimal product quality and meet consumer demands.
Kemin’s natural alternative to potassium sorbate, Shield V Plus Dry combines buffered vinegar and botanical extracts to prevent mould growth in cakes, tortillas and flatbreads. Due to the naturally occurring active molecules – such as acetic acid and sorbic acid – the ingredient slows down the development of moulds, ensuring product freshness over an extended period.
The food shelf life extension specialist has previously also developed a natural nitrite alternative to preserve pinkness in processed meat that can be used in the first stage of emulsified cooked sausages.
F&B spearheads shelf life extension
Extending the shelf life of foods gives companies a way to address the spike in consumer demand for fresh foods. This is driving a string of innovations from F&B companies.
Lallemand’s nitrite and nitrate alternative, launched at FiE last year, helps formulators achieve a shelf life on par with nitrite-based products without synthetic preservatives. It is a synergistic combination of food cultures and yeast extracts applied to processed meats, such as bacon, dry-cured sausages and mortadella.
Polish food tech firm Fresh Inset’s Vidre+ technology stickers extend mushrooms’ shelf life, positively impacting mushroom quality and extending the commercial value of sliced mushrooms for 14 days and whole mushrooms for 20 days after harvest.
Meanwhile, Japanese company Spread launched “Techno Fresh,” a processing method that prolongs the shelf life of vertically farmed lettuce. Its next-generation automated salad processing plant is said to leverage the latest advancements in AI and robotics.
By Insha Naureen