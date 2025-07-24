Kellanova to remove synthetic dyes from retail foods by 2027 amid regulatory pressure
Kellanova is phasing out synthetic FD&C color additives across its US food portfolio, committing to remove them from all school foods by the 2026-2027 academic year and from retail products by the end of 2027.
The snacking giant says it has already reformulated 95% of its K-12 product line and 80% of its retail offerings, including brands such as Eggo, Nutri-Grain, RXBAR, Club, and MorningStar Farms. The remaining items will transition to naturally sourced colors without compromising taste, texture, or quality, according to the company.
Kellanova’s move reflects a wider trend among major food manufacturers responding to heightened consumer demand and regulatory pressure. Kraft Heinz and General Mills have announced similar commitments, each targeting complete elimination of synthetic dyes from their US portfolios by 2027.
The US Food and Drug Administration has banned synthetic dye Red No. 3 and indicated plans to restrict other petroleum-based dyes, citing concerns over links to hyperactivity, obesity, and long-term health effects. The Trump Administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” campaign has driven these developments, under Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.,Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Replacing FD&C dyes presents technical challenges, particularly around stability and product appearances, but companies are increasingly turning to natural alternatives like beet juice, turmeric, and spirulina.
Kellanova says the phase-out is part of a broader nutritional strategy focused on reducing sugar, sodium, and saturated fats, while boosting fiber and micronutrient content.
Meanwhile, Trump has also been prompting major cola companies to replace corn syrup with cane sugar in their US beverage production. He recently announced that Coca-Cola had agreed to switch in formulating its signature drink in the US.