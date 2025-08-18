JPG Resources acquires Culinex to enhance F&B innovation and expand West Coast presence
JPG Resources has acquired Culinex, which specializes in clean label and plant-based product development. Based in Seattle, CuliNEX is known for its work in culinary creativity and technical expertise, particularly in the plant-forward and clean label space.
The acquisition expands JPG’s West Coast presence and strengthens its ability to support clients with end-to-end innovation, from concept to commercialization, notes the company.
Culinex brings a unique combination of culinary artistry and technical rigor to JPG’s growing portfolio, particularly through its use of Culinology — a practice that blends food science and culinary expertise.
This acquisition complements JPG’s ongoing strategy to deliver comprehensive F&B solutions that meet evolving consumer preferences.
“JPG’s ability to expand both our reach and our service offering while staying true to our mission of nourishing a brighter future through food innovation makes them the perfect partner for us,” says Mark Crowell, founder of Culinex.
This acquisition builds on JPG’s previous purchase of CCDI (The Center for Culinary Development and Innovation), a strategic group known for its culinary insights and innovative approach to brand growth.
“Our diverse team, from founders to corporate executives, and our broad network of embedded partnerships, generate industry insights far beyond what market research can deliver,” adds Jeff Grogg, founder and CEO of JPG Resources.