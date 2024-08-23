Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola alcohol ready-to-drink range rolls out in price-marked packs across Great Britain
23 Aug 2024 --- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Great Britain Limited (CCEP) has launched price-marked packs for its Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola alcohol ready-to-drink range.
The 330 mL price-marked cans of Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola Original Taste and Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar have rolled out across Great Britain with a price-mark of £2.39 (US$3.13).
“Price-marked packs are growing in importance within independent and symbol convenience stores as they deliver reassurance to shoppers that they are getting value for money and in turn, this can help drive rate of sale for retailers,” highlights CCEP.
The alcohol ready-to-drink category is now worth a reported £554 million (US$725.5 million) in Great Britain and is the only alcohol category in the UK predicted to grow consumption between now and 2028, says the company.
In the ready-to-drink category, pre-mixed drinks remain the largest segment, commanding around three-quarters of sales.
“Value remains a lead motivation for shoppers in convenience, followed by the demand for quality and brands, which makes price-marked options from our Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola alcohol ready-to-drink range a perfect addition to our portfolio to help further grow the £36 million [US$47.1 million] worth of sales achieved since launch last year,” says Elaine Maher, associate director, Alcohol Ready-to-Drink at CCEP GB.
“And stay tuned for more price-marked news from our portfolio in the coming months.”
The arrival of the Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola price-marked cans will be supported by point of sale materials and digital assets via CCEP’s website, alongside other items like fridge trays and clip strips.
The price-marked packs launch follows this summer’s “Born Ready to Reunite with Your Crew” campaign from Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola, which offers fans a chance to win £500 (US$654.12) in gig vouchers, while retailers may stand to win £2,000 (US$2,616.47) for a summer social along with Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola merchandise.