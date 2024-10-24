Innophos Chelamax Magnesium’s absorption demonstrated in an in vitro study
Innophos, a minerals producer for the food, health and nutrition industries, releases a whitepaper highlighting the results of an in vitro study looking at the absorption of its Chelamax Magnesium Bisglycinate and Magnesium Citrate. The new study suggests that chelated magnesium supports the development of highly absorbable magnesium supplements.
“This whitepaper presents scientific evidence from our latest in vitro study, showing that Chelamax chelated magnesium delivers superior absorption in the gastrointestinal tract compared to magnesium oxide and a leading competitor’s product,” comments Karen Winkowski, Ph.D., VP of innovation at Innophos.
“With our broad range of magnesium products, manufacturers can formulate supplements with improved bioavailability in capsules, tablets or gummies.”
The study compared the bioaccessibility (the total substance amount potentially available for absorption) and bioavailability of Chelamax chelated magnesium against other magnesium sources, including inorganic magnesium oxide and a competitor’s product.
The findings suggest “significantly higher absorption rates” for Chelamax Magnesium Bisglycinate and Magnesium Citrate.
The bioavailability of chelated magnesium
Innophos’ newly released whitepaper discusses and provides evidence for the growing demand for magnesium supplements, the advantages of increased absorption in Innophos’ magnesium products compared to magnesium oxide, as well as performance comparisons between Chelamax and Albion Magnesium Bisglycinate.
Innophos’ in vitro digestion model studies show the greater absorption of its magnesium products.
The producer offers a variety of magnesium forms for different applications, as well as technical and formulation support to its customers.
Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, US, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the US, Canada, Mexico and China, and expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating specialty phosphates and mineral ingredients to deliver multiple functional benefits.
Its Chelamax chelated minerals have further been supported by a three-step verification process to ensure product quality and integrity.
“Innophos remains committed to delivering the highest quality, science-backed products, setting new standards in the nutrition industry for validation, transparency and innovation.”
Chelated minerals are known not just for their greater bioavailability, but also for being digestion-friendly, as they are absorbed by the intact and then break down in the intestinal cell for transport.