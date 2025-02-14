Beyond The Headlines: dsm-firmenich supports sustainable aquaculture, Nestlé’s pyramid-shaped cat food
This week in industry news, dsm-firmenich supported sustainable aquaculture efforts by students, and Nestlé expanded its innovative pyramid-shaped wet cat food in the EU and US. Meanwhile, an Israeli start-up announced trials of its casein protein formulated using molecular farming techniques in potatoes and Tate & Lyle reported positive F&B business growth.
Business highlights
dsm-firmenich awarded MSc Sustainable Aquaculture student Naomi D. Smith from the School of Biological and Marine Sciences at the University of Plymouth, UK, for Excellence in Sustainable Aquaculture and Fisheries. The company recognizes the students’ commitment and contribution to advancing sustainable aquaculture practices as climate change impacts animal protein production, and reducing the environmental impact of production becomes an urgent need.
Tate & Lyle reported volume growth of 4% in its Food & Beverage Solutions in the third quarter, though revenue fell 4% due to lower input costs in Q4 2024 in its trading statement for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Sucralose demand stayed strong, and the CP Kelco acquisition in November boosted its food ingredients and hydrocolloids business. For FY 2025, revenue (excluding CP Kelco) is expected to decline mid-single digits, with EBITDA growth at the lower end of 4%-7%, reflecting food industry challenges and market adjustments.
3D-printed hybrid fish and one in November 2024 when it created plant-based 3D-printed fish and eel. The team is now advancing to the next phase of 3D-printed eel using new premix blends.Alt-protein company Steakholder Foods received a US$250,000 payment from the Singapore-Israel Industrial R&D Foundation, bringing its total funding to US$740,000 out of a US$1 million grant. This follows the first payment in March 2024 after the Israel-based firm successfully produced
A report by dairy ingredients supplier Maxum Foods found that the global dairy market faces a complex landscape in 2025, driven by regional production variances, weather conditions, disease impacts, and shifting consumer demand. According to the publication, the EU faces a weaker butterfat market. New Zealand stabilizes milk output, US milk production slows, impacting cheese trade, and Australia sees mixed weather effects on supply.
Italian dairy company Inalpi joined the online marketplace Global Dairy Trade as its seller, offering anhydrous milk fat, buttermilk powder, and whole milk powder to buyers worldwide. Inalpi claims to be Italy’s only producer of powdered skimmed and whole milk for industrial use. It processes fresh milk within 24 hours to ensure high-quality dairy products. It also produces baby food-standard powdered milk and premium butter from fresh centrifugal cream.
Formula 1 opted for French champagne house Moët & Chandon as the official champagne for the series, marking the return of champagne to F1 celebrations. This coincided with the sport’s 75th anniversary. Moët & Chandon will also be the title partner of the Belgian Grand Prix and replace Ferrari Trento, which served as the series’ official sparkling wine till the end of the 2023 season.
Launches and innovations
Nestlé Purina PetCare expanded its innovative pyramid-shaped wet cat food in Europe and the US, based on Purina scientists’ insights that the jelly pyramid shape promotes cats’ natural biting, licking, and chewing behaviors. In Europe, a new variant made of a transparent jelly with finely diced tender cuts in three varieties, with salmon, chicken, or white fish, will be launched across 15 markets under the Purina Gourmet Revelations brand. In the US, the company currently offers the mousse-based pyramid only, under the Fancy Feast Gems brand.
Israeli molecular farming start-up Finally Foods announced the first field trial of potatoes containing the dairy protein casein in southern Israel next week. The company leverages AI-powered technology to speed up and optimize the process of developing plants expressing high levels of casein. Validating the technology with this trial is expected to allow the company to start working with dairy companies to develop dairy products with its casein.
US-based Carbone Fine Food expanded its range of sauces with five innovative pasta sauce flavors, including Sweet Pepper & Onion, Mediterranean Marinara, Black Truffle Alfredo, Mac & Cheese Alfredo, and Lemon Pepper Alfredo. The new releases aim to reinterpret classic Italian-American cuisine from a contemporary culinary viewpoint. The company uses traditional techniques to slow-cook the sauces in small batches.