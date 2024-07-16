IFT First 2024 live: Flavor experts elevate taste with adventurous innovation and intriguing colors
16 Jul 2024 --- Flavor innovators are showcasing a host of sweet and savory flavors at IFT First 2024, which has begun in Chicago, US. Food Ingredients First talks to key players in the flavors space who highlight how natural ingredients and global inspirations can elevate taste and appeal to adventurous consumers seeking novel culinary delights.
Ethnic offerings are abundant
dsm-firmenich is delving into gourmet and ethnic flavors, with offerings such as Cacio e Pepe with Brown Butter Breadcrumbs and Grilled Gochujang Chicken. The company’s latest flavor combinations include Tropical Rum Punch and Brown Butter Chipotle Pretzels.
Ana-Maria Muncaciu Bodea, associate director of marketing, tells us: “The flavors presented in our prototypes at IFT are inspired by key themes and trends within the F&B industry, particularly consumers’ quest for distinctive and pleasurable taste experiences. In addition to showcasing health-oriented products, we are also highlighting indulgent and unique innovations.”
Gold Coast Ingredients is also tapping into global and ethnic flavor trends. Megan Byrnes, marketing manager, explains: “With global flavors trending, our team made a French onion soup flavored hommus, and it complimented the application very well. To spark global curiosity, we also have Thai red curry-flavored hommus.”
She says garlic is one of the top flavors used in hommus, so the company is differentiating with a spicy garlic and feta-flavored variation. “Buffalo-style flavor is trending in other applications like sauces and seasonings, so we created a buffalo blue cheese-flavored hommus.”
“On a sweeter note, we are serving yuzu Earl Grey crispy marshmallow squares and a calamansi ginger-flavored lemon water. Tiramisu and nostalgic kids’ cereals are both popular products and flavors, so we added tiramisu-flavored and fruity cereal-flavored crispy marshmallow squares to our lineup.”
In non-alcoholic beverage flavors, the company is focusing on a tequila lime concept and showcasing vegan botanical flavors such as ginger and basil.
Marrying taste with functionality
According to dsm-firmenich, manufacturers are looking to capitalize on consumer demands for healthier options, functional benefits and unique flavor experiences.
“By incorporating these elements into their products, manufacturers can attract a broader audience and stay competitive in the dynamic marketplace,” notes Bodea.
The company’s High Protein Flour Tortilla, Recharge Protein Bar and Grow Strong High Protein Probiotic Dairy Shot are examples of this. She adds that these innovations “cater to the growing cohort of consumers seeking protein-rich options associated with muscle recovery, satiety and overall health.”
“It is also clear that consumers now want more from their food choices, so products with added benefits are gaining popularity,” Bodea continues.
“Tapping into a key market trend, our ‘Grow Strong High Protein Probiotic Dairy Shot’ brings digestive health benefits with the bonus of probiotics and convenient consumption. Furthermore, our ‘FlavorFuel Energy Drink’ and ‘H2Omega-3 Brain Hydration’ prototypes feature a blend of ingredients like antioxidants, DHA Omega-3, and a customized hydration premix, aligning to demand for energy, hydration and cognitive-boosting ingredients.”
She adds: “These multi-purpose products are perfect for those seeking enhanced physical performance and mental clarity through dietary choices.”
Sweet and familiar with a twist
Peach and pineapple-flavored products are also trending at IFT First, reflecting consumer preferences for fruity and refreshing flavors.
dsm-firmenich, the company that crowned peach+ as its 2024 flavor of the year, shines a light on peach-flavored innovations, including its Peach-Flavored Mini Muffins and its Peach-Flavored Sugar Reduced Gummies.
“Peach is a highly versatile flavor that can seamlessly transition across a variety of categories, from beverages and snacks to desserts,” says Bodea.
“We are seeing increasing NPDs in peach-flavored beverages, particularly tea, lemonades, flavored waters, and alcoholic drinks. Peach as a flavor is also gaining favor in the dairy category, including for yogurt and ice cream applications and it is also becoming more popular in confectionery, such as in candies.”
Pineapple is also gaining ground at IFT First, with Byrnes at Gold Coast adding: “After reviewing trends, we also select innovative pairings that we think will grab attendees’ attention at the trade show. Pineapple has reached a new level of popularity in the past few years, so we have paired black pepper with pineapple to give it an innovative twist.”
Meanwhile, US flavor house Lucta is presenting its Pineapple Whip Gummies, which, according to marketing manager Kamila Gierut, “offer a nostalgic taste that evokes the memories and emotions of youth.”
The company is also showcasing a Bitter Orange and Coffee flavor in an RTD Coffee Tonic.
“These innovations are inspired by the need to deliver rich and memorable taste experiences, enhancing familiar flavors to meet evolving consumer preferences and market demands,” says Gierut.
“The RTD Bitter Orange Coffee Tonic is crafted to recreate the sophisticated coffeehouse experience. These choices reflect our commitment to delivering outstanding flavors that resonate with the evolving desires of today’s dynamic consumers.”
Reductions in cocoa and sugar
Lucta is tapping the wellness innovation space with its Chocolate Hazelnut flavor, which features Luctaboost technology, which reduces cocoa by 25%.
This comes amid rising cocoa prices which is driving companies to innovate alternatives and formulations to reduce cocoa use.
“In response to rising raw material costs and supply chain disruptions, we’re proud to showcase our Luctaboost technology, including our cocoa and sweetness enhancers. Amid a global cocoa shortage, Luctaboost Cocoa Enhancer reduces the amount required, mitigating rising cocoa prices. Additionally, our Luctaboost Sweetness Enhancer delivers a realistic sugar-like perception, reducing added sugar without sacrificing taste, which is crucial for health-conscious consumers,” Gierut tells us.
Meanwhile, dsm-firmenich’s Peach-Flavored Sugar Reduced Gummies, FlavorFuel Energy Drink and Chocolate Oat Beverage have been developed to align with consumer preferences for healthier options that prioritize sugar management.
Power of color
Color pioneer GNT is also offering visitors a chance to experience the power of color at its “build-your-own” rainbow snack bar. Visitors can choose bagel chips, plantain chips, kettle potato chips, crispy mochi bits, and shortbread cookie pieces for their base. Then they can choose from six on-trend flavors that each have a distinctive color.
“They can go for red African spice mix, orange hot-honey seasoning, yellow yuzu aji Amarillo seasoning, green charred scallion seasoning, blue cheese seasoning, or purple salt and balsamic vinegar seasoning,” Christina Olivarez, corporate executive chef at GNT USA, explains.
This is designed to be a “fun experience” where they can get creative with flavor mash-ups. The company is harnessing global flavors and showcasing how color influences taste.
“Red usually signals bold, spicy, or sweet flavors. Our red African spice mix has no heat, but there are plenty of Ethiopian berbere-inspired flavors like garlic, onion, allspice, coriander and cardamom. The yuzu aji Amarillo seasoning taps into yellow’s association with citrus as it’s a spin on lemon-pepper seasoning with delicate floral-citrus notes and a subtle peppery kick,” explains Olivarez.
“The blue cheese option is a play on words as it’s actually white cheddar cheese with the blue color, which could create some intrigue. Blue is often used to confound flavor expectations because natural blue foods are rare, and so — outside of blue raspberry — consumers often don’t know what to expect.”
All six colors are very striking, and we’re putting them at the forefront of the eating experience, shares Olivarez. “It’s also important to get people to think about how impactful color can be on preferences and flavor perception.”
“For IFT, we knew we wanted to encompass the rainbow in our seasonings, so that was the turning point for our flavor choices — thinking about color first rather than last. From there, we thought about flavors that might be familiar and twisted them up with global, trendy flavors like the Peruvian yuzu Aji Amarillo seasoning. In the case of the Ethiopian berbere flavor, we chose that because it’s one of our favorite seasonings and the red hints at spiciness that isn’t really there.
The orange hot-honey seasoning is another good example of how GNT is innovating, as it includes the on-trend Korean spice gochugaru, which has a sweet, spicyand slightly smoky flavor.
“Orange is often connected with citrus, but it can also signal spicy flavors and convey warmth, energy, and a sense of fun at the same time. It makes the seasoning look bright and inviting, so you’re giving an indication of the flavor profile and encouraging consumers to give it a try,” Olivarez concludes.
By Elizabeth Green, with live reporting and images from Missy Green from Chicago, US