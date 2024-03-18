IFE Manufacturing preview: International flavors, the AI revolution and building more resilient supply chains
18 Mar 2024 --- IFE Manufacturing, part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week, will return to the ExCeL in London on March 25-27, showcasing the latest innovations in ingredients, packaging, processing and technology in the world of food and beverages. This year, the first-ever IFE Manufacturing Ingredients Awards have been launched to shine a light on trailblazing brands and innovative start-ups.
We take a look at some of the innovations slated to appear on the show floor, as well as speaking with event manager Federico Dellafiore and some of the nominees for the awards.
Key innovations
Gerald McDonald Group will be showcasing and sampling exotic fruit juices sourced by its Japanese division — Yuzu Juice and Kabosu Juice. Kabosu Juice is a brand-new product, which the business will supply in bulk to F&B manufacturers who want to use it as an ingredient in their products.
“We’re going to be seeing an emphasis on exploring less familiar international flavors, like Gerald McDonald’s not-from-concentrate yuzu juice product,” Dellafiore tells Food Ingredients First.
Healy Group will be showcasing Millbio’s X-Tra Guard, a natural, clean label ingredient that has been extracted from the rowanberry and is “particularly interesting this year given the focus on clean labels,” underscores Dellafiore. The botanical extract from rowanberry has natural sorbic acid, which can be used to extend shelf life naturally, he tells us.
Meanwhile, Malaysian brand Yakin will showcase its fine sauces for dipping and seasoning. With the increasing popularity and demand of the market, the business extended production to pasta and BBQ sauce, which will be on display at IFE Manufacturing.
Ultra-processed foods and precision fermentation
Dellafiore states there will be sessions on the topics of ultra-processed foods, allergen labeling and precision fermentation.
Other topics under the microscope will include the disruptive forces impacting the world of food and drink, the AI revolution, building more resilient supply chains and the projected impact of rising prices on consumers in 2024, he flags.
“While inflation in the UK appears to be more under control, prices still remain incredibly high for consumers, supermarkets, suppliers and farmers. The industry is still in a state of flux, and we’ll see more disruption and supply chain challenges before prices settle to a manageable level,” explains Dellafiore.
Future of food
According to Dellafiore, AI has “huge potential” to streamline processes throughout the food and drink sector.
“While it’s worth proceeding cautiously when implementing it into our businesses, it could be a huge opportunity and one that food and drink brands shouldn’t ignore,” he outlines. “There are numerous potential applications from data processing to marketing to product innovation, but it’s important to make sure industry experts are on hand to sense check this progress.”
“On IFE’s Future Food Stage, we have a number of sessions delving into topics such as how AI will potentially transform retail, the fresh produce sector and the day-to-day role of a retail buyer.
Plus, on the Trends & Innovation Platform in IFE Manufacturing, a panel of industry experts will be discussing the potential impacts of AI on the food development sector, examining topics such as waste reduction, NPD and enhancing food safety.”
IFE Manufacturing Ingredients Awards
The shortlist has been unveiled for the first IFE Manufacturing Ingredients Awards, launched in partnership with the Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST).
“Our award categories were created to highlight the latest trends in F&B and NPD and to reflect IFE Manufacturing’s focus on ingredients, packaging, processing and new technologies,” explains Dellafiore.
He adds that the Innovative Protein Sources category involves “a really exciting part” of the F&B sector, with suppliers finding increasingly innovative ways to satisfy the global demand for protein sustainably.
“For the New Technologies for Improved Health category, our judges were looking for use of tech to enhance consumer health and make improvements in food safety and product quality.”
“Our judges were looking for companies with a strong focus on achieving net zero and avoiding food waste, with particular emphasis on using waste streams to create new product types and companies taking action under the Science-Based Targets initiative to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.”
We speak with three nominees from three categories. The rest of the categories and winners will be revealed on March 25.
Achieving Sustainable Solutions
- Ferm Food – Fermented Binders
- Azamet Pro – Protein and Fibre Rich Gluten Free Flour and Grissini Sticks
- PhycoHealth - SeaFibre
- Still Good – All Purpose Flour
Rikke Matthiesen, chemical engineer at Ferm Food, says: “As an SME in the food ingredient industry, we need all the publicity available to ensure that the message gets across.”
“Though our fermented plant, grain and vegetable ingredients can help many food manufacturers to fast forward their plant and hybrid food products, they need to know that we have a solution on how to improve cost-efficiency and deliver natural and health-promoting foods.”
“Ferm Foods’ unique and natural lacto-fermentation technology increases the nutritional value of plants, grain, and vegetables. Dry fermentation uses less water and energy, which makes the ingredients more cost-efficient and the food products affordable for consumers,” he comments.
New Ingredient Launch for a Startup Company
- Biovit – Biovit Blend 12
- Horta dos Peixinhos – Dehydrated Organic Salicornia
- C-Paste Ltd – SweetAble
Tom Lavis, director at Biovit, believes that as a start-up, “it’s often hard to get traction in the media until you have a few highlights under your belt.”
“We’ve got a truly unique proposition at Biovit. You won’t find any other nominee specializing in organic micronutrients because it’s ahead of thecurve. Our consumer research has shown there’s a need for clean label vitamins and minerals, but there’s currently no viable solution there for food companies to look at,” he underscores.
Simplified Ingredient Lists for Clean Label
- Omega Ingredients – OmegaSweet Bespoke Natural Flavouring System
- Arthur Branwell & Co – EmuLux, Range of Unique Cryogenic Spray Crystallised Fat Crystals
- Finnebrogue – M&S Plant Kitchen More Than Mince
Martyn Warner, product manager at OmegaSweet, tells us that OmegaSweet, declared as Natural Flavouring is a clean label ingredient and therefore intentionally, works its magic behind the scenes. “It’s great to now have global recognition in such an important awards category within our industry.”
“What sets OmegaSweet apart is its versatility across both F&B categories, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, culinary, dairy, and bakery where OmegaSweet has been tried and tested to effectively reduce sugar, maintaining the taste and mouthfeel of sucrose with minimal calorie contribution, ultimately providing a healthier option to reduce sugar in the diet,” states Warner.
By Elizabeth Green