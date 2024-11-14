ICL Food Specialties develops soy protein to improve taste and texture in plant-based meat and fish
Ingredient solutions provider ICL Food Specialties and food tech start-up DAIZ Engineering have partnered to launch a soy protein that tackles sensory challenges facing the plant-based meat and seafood sector.
The ingredient, Rovitaris SprouTx, has been developed using proprietary germination technology to create textured soy proteins.
The product allows formulators to develop new-generation plant-based meat and fish products with “better” taste, texture and nutritional properties than plant-based protein options available on the market.
“We are excited to offer an innovative and exceptional soy protein without the characteristic ‘beany’ or bitter taste to help formulators create better tasting, better performing plant-based meat and seafood products for an elevated consumer experience,” says Rado Sporka, VP of the Food Specialties Commercial Business for ICL.
Addressing taste and texture challenges
The companies plan to commercialize the ingredient for distribution in 2025.
“Our proprietary germination technology is key to the positive attributes of Rovitaris SprouTx,” says Koji Ochiai, CEO of DAIZ Engineering.
“Through an innovative process, we demonstrate advancements in the taste, texture and nutrition, which also impacts the affordability of the textured soy protein. This product has transformative potential for the industry, with the ability to successfully solve various issues facing manufacturers.”
ICL Food Specialties will unveil the ingredient at the upcoming Food ingredients Europe 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany (November 19-21).
Innovation and research in the plant-based protein industry are gaining steady ground, as is the rising global demand for sustainable protein solutions.
Finnish food tech start-up Happy Plant Protein recently raised €1.8 million (US$1.9 million) to commercialize its manufacturing process. This process helps produce plant ingredients from legumes, such as peas, lentils and cereals, with a 70-80% protein content.