Ice cream trends: Food Union taps European market with lighter alternatives, new textures and plant ingredients
26 Jun 2024 --- International ice cream producer and distributor Food Union has unveiled its range of 2024 summer season ice creams targeted at consumers looking for new taste experiences, exciting textures and fruitful flavors. The company has developed 55 new ice cream products, taking into account global trends and local consumer preferences across six European markets.
Speaking to Food Ingredients First, Ieva Lejniece, head of marketing and R&D, notes that each country has its own national taste preferences, both in and outside of the ice cream category, including sweets, pastries, popular and available fruits and berries.
“Across Europe, people appreciate quality and rich ice cream, crispy waffles and unforgettable chocolate. Vanilla, chocolate and strawberry flavors are still the best-selling ice cream flavors,” she says.
“Lighter” indulgence
The new offerings include “lighter” alternatives with low sugar and low fat while introducing innovative textures like jelly-like consistency for more convenient on-the-go snacking that embraces the rising demand for healthy indulgence.
This trend is driven by increasing health consciousness, dietary trends favoring low-carb and low-fat options, improved nutritional label transparency and innovations in food technology that allow for healthier alternatives without compromising taste.
Food Union prioritizes the development of numerous products to cater to these consumer needs. For example, Estonian ice cream brand Premia contains 40% less sugar in its ice cream on a stick.
Meanwhile, in Denmark, Underground’s mango ice cream with a “limonade” coating on a stick contains just 50 kcal per piece, while Underground’s cone with salty caramel ice cream has 151 kcal per piece.
Plant-based goodness
The main drivers of the prevalence of vegan-friendly ice cream on the market are the broader acceptance and introduction into consumers’ everyday lives of plant-based diets and the desire for healthier dessert options. Every year, Food Union introduces a range of vegan-friendly products across almost all markets.
Lejniece tells us: “We see that the vegan category in ice creams and desserts is growing and will continue to grow, especially given the rising cost of raw materials — milk compared to plant fats is more expensive, chocolate is more expensive than glazes — combined with the trend for healthier, innovative dessert options without compromising taste.”
“Over time, vegan ice creams have become simply tastier and thus more attractive to omnivores, not only vegans. This will also be the reason for progress and manufacturers will be surprised with interesting solutions, leading to unprecedented taste experiences,” she says.
Vegan-friendly sorbets are also rising in popularity as they provide refreshing options for all consumers, while adult-themed, alcohol-flavored ice creams are catering to sophisticated palates. Exotic fruits and savory berries continue to captivate European audiences, too, notes the company.
For instance, the sorbet “on a stick” concept is rising in European countries, with innovations recently rolled out in Latvia (Tio Vēsma), Estonia (Premia) and Lithuania (Klasika).
Recognizable and nostalgic flavors
Salted caramels and nuts, such as hazelnut and pistachio, remain famous for their soothing flavors and classic favorites make a nostalgic return in Food Union’s summer lineup.
Adventurous ice creams are also in Food Union’s lineup. The company has created a range of ice creams in different shapes, sizes and designs — from crazy-flavored creamy ice cream to refreshingly jolly juice lollies.
Some examples include Denmark’s Premier “Is Astronaut Blue Raspberry,” a lemonade ice cream with raspberry flavor on a stick — in the shape of a spaceship. Meanwhile, Premier “Is Chewis Apple” ice cream features an apple wine gum coating, and “Is AI-scream” is a mini pint with banana ice cream, blueberry ripple and choko-coated popcorn.
Meanwhile, Latvia’s Jungle Pop bubble gum-flavored ice lolly has a jelly-like texture. Estonia’s Väike Tom Star-shaped vanilla ice cream has a strawberry glaze and cookie pieces on a stick.
According to Food Union, consumers are increasingly drawn to familiar flavors enhanced with exciting new elements like juicy sauce fillings and twirls, which add flavor and texture and make traditional choices feel fresh and indulgent.
The company has consistently recognized consumer desire for comfort and familiarity in nostalgic flavors that evoke fond memories while providing a sweet treat.
Vanilla, chocolate, nougat and meringue are all examples of the trend for nostalgia.
Fruits and botanicals drive appeal
As Lejniece puts it, “there are two diametrically opposite directions where flavor trends will develop — one is exotic and citrus fruit flavors.”
For example, if mango has already taken a stable place among megatrends, now citrus fruit influences from Asia, such as yuzu, can be felt, she underscores.
“Passion fruit, dragon fruit, pineapple and white peach are gaining popularity. The other direction is warm, honeyed (honey will probably be trending soon)and richly creamy flavors (eggnog, crème brûlée, toffee), as well as those inspired by beloved nostalgic and symbolic desserts and pastries like gingerbread, churros or lemon tart.”
Meanwhile, interest in botanicals is also being observed, as sweet and familiar flavors are becoming popular combined with sharper tones. Lejniece also shares that adding spices like rosemary, cardamom, cinnamon and chili are increasingly enhancing familiar flavor combinations.
“We have also noticed that blackcurrant and rhubarb, seemingly so characteristic of our region — the Baltics (and maybe wider in Europe) — but underestimated, are becoming trendy and increasingly popular worldwide. This reflects a growing appreciation of local and familiar ingredients and aligns with the global movement toward authenticity and locally sourced produce,” Lejniece concludes.
By Elizabeth Green