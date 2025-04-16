Healthy indulgence: Going sugar-free and plant-based in the confectionery space
As Easter approaches, the F&B industry is in the midst of profiting from the annual boom in confectionery sales. US consumers alone are expected to consume over 33 million kilos of chocolate, equivalent to over 1 billion 1-ounce Easter eggs. But while the snacking traditions continue, the public’s taste for seasonal treats has changed.
Demand for healthier options, plant-based alternatives, and ingredient reformulation is at an all time high, with a breadth of new technologies and production methods available to manufacturers. However, taste remains non-negotiable for confectionery products like chocolate, according to producers, and products ticking the newly evolving “healthy indulgence” category are required.
However, this emerging category faces inherent challenges, according to Palsgaard’s global industry marketing manager, Peter Grundtvig Nielsen. “Confectionery, particularly chocolate, is highly sensitive to changes in formulation. Reducing sugar affects not only sweetness but also bulk, texture, and even shelf life. Similarly, shifting from dairy to plant-based alternatives can influence creaminess, flavor release, and stability.”
“One of the biggest technical challenges is maintaining the indulgent experience that consumers expect — something our industry is continuously working to solve through ingredient synergies, process optimization, and sensory-led development.”
Understanding how and why consumers are shifting so rapidly to health-conscious alternatives in the confectionery space is essential in determining how new formulation methodologies can be best employed to cater to new demands.
Going guilt-free
Bastian Hörmann, global marketing director for Sweet Goods, Dairy & Specialized Nutrition at ADM, tells Food Ingredients First that knowledge among consumers of what is possible in modern product formulation is pushing expectations up.
Globally, 59% of consumers are interested in products customized to meet their nutritional needs. The top five products that they would like to see tailored nutrition for are bottled water, yogurt, bread, biscuits, and chocolate. This represents a clear desire for offerings of traditionally indulgent foods reimagined with functional properties, Hörmann says.
“Delivering on guilt-free treats and wellness attributes satisfies consumers wanting to embrace a more balanced diet. Taste and convenience are critical product attributes for consumers with busy lives, making quick snacks and confectionery items particularly appealing.”
ADM research also shows that sugar reduction is 47% more important to European consumers when also seeking indulgence.
“Indulgent treat ‘dupes’ are emerging, meeting consumers where they are in their wellness journeys — from sugar confections containing fiber to sweet chocolate biscuits low in sugar, and savory, crisp-style snacks packed with protein to decadent yogurt drinks featuring biotics,” Hörmann continues.
“By merging convenience, taste, and functionality into one format — like confectionery and sweet snacks — brands can encourage consistency and bring the “healthy indulgence” trend to life. While indulgence will continue to be the most important factor for confectionery and on-the-go products, the quest for wellness benefits in the snacks people are already consuming regularly is only set to increase.”
Sugar reduction
Anti-sugar sentiment has taken over consumer preferences in recent years. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Head of the US Department for Health and Human Services, has described sugar as “crack” that is contributing to the “poisonous” public food supply.
Sandy Van Espen, marketing associate director of F&B at Cargill, says stevia technology is a promising avenue away from sugar.
“EverSweet, a product of Avansya, a joint venture between Cargill and dsm-firmenich, produced through advanced fermentation, brings to life stevia’s sweetest elements — Reb M and Reb D — without the bitterness or lingering off-notes typically associated with earlier stevia solutions when used in too high dosages,” she explains.
“Now available across Europe, it also shows improvements on environmental metrics, using less land and water and emitting fewer greenhouse gases compared to traditional sugar or even leaf-based stevia.”
Cargill’s soluble fibers are also helping improve Nutri-Scores — from D to C in some gummy prototypes — by enabling sugar reduction and offering fiber enrichment without impacting flavor or texture, Van Espen says. “We’re also pioneering gelatin-free, plant-based alternatives using texturizers like UniPECTINE and carrageenan-starch blends, which cater to both label-friendly and plant-based claims.”
“Sugar is incredibly multifunctional — it’s not just about sweetness. It plays a crucial role in bulking, texture, color development, shelf life, and more. So, removing or reducing sugar isn’t just a matter of a single replacement. You have to rebuild the entire sensory profile. One example is in hard-boiled candy, where using polyols or stevia can help reduce sugar & boost sweetness, but you also need to carefully manage crystallization and mouthfeel.”
“This is why our sugar reduction toolbox includes more than just sweeteners — it includes bulking agents, natural texturizers, and flavor modulators. The challenge becomes even more acute when consumers also expect label-friendly, natural, and sustainable ingredients. Often, the solutions require multi-ingredient systems — and that means close collaboration between formulation teams and sensory experts,” Van Espen continues.
Overcoming technical hurdles
Despite the methods employed by some companies, such as stevia technology, whether reformulated confectionery products can ever become truly indistinguishable from their traditional recipes remains to be seen, but Van Aspen says Cargill is “making significant progress.”
“The sweet spot is creating formulations that consumers genuinely enjoy without realizing anything has been removed or replaced. With advances in stevia technology, for instance, we’re now able to deliver sweetness profiles that come remarkably close to sugar without the lingering or off-notes that were common in earlier versions. It’s not just about sweetness either — it’s about recreating the full sensory experience, from texture to mouthfeel.”
“Of course, the challenge lies in the fact that sugar isn’t just a sweetener. It contributes to bulk and stability. That’s why ingredient systems — combinations of sweeteners, fibers, starches, and flavor modulators — are essential. In many cases, it’s about fine-tuning interactions between ingredients to rebuild what sugar or fat once provided.”
Similarly, Palsgaard’s Nielsen says combining multiple technologies has made significant progress. “For example, pairing natural sweeteners with texturizing systems or flavor modulators. However, achieving a completely indistinguishable result in every product type is still complex.”
“Taste is influenced by many variables, including consumer expectations, regional palates, and product matrix. In some cases, the goal is less about complete mimicry and more about offering an equally satisfying alternative that meets both indulgent and health-conscious expectations.”
Consumer education
Moving toward a healthier category of indulgent treats also requires changing consumer perception, which plays a major role in how “healthier” products are defined.
“What is seen as ‘healthy’ varies widely — from calorie reduction to clean labels to plant-based credentials. Education helps clarify what these claims mean and how they relate to personal well-being. But at the same time, framing and emotional cues also influence purchasing decisions,” says Nielsen.
“That’s why we see brands pairing clean labels or functional claims with sensory-led storytelling. From our perspective as an ingredient partner, it’s about enabling manufacturers to deliver on both fronts: substance and perception.”
“The concept of ‘healthy indulgence’ is not static — it evolves as consumers redefine what health, pleasure, and responsibility mean in their daily lives. From a formulation and manufacturing standpoint, it’s not about finding a one-size-fits-all solution, but rather supporting our customers with the flexibility and technical knowledge needed to respond to nuanced and often region-specific consumer needs.”