Tradin Organic: Balancing health and sustainability in fats amid seed oil skepticism
Edible oils and fats that align with evolving consumer demands are nudging innovators to prioritize health and sustainability. From traceability and nutrition, to regenerative sourcing and novel oil innovation, companies like Tradin Organic are adapting to meet shifting expectations across alternative meat, dairy, and clean label F&B formulations.
Consumers are increasingly more selective about the oils they consume, favoring nutrient-rich and minimally processed options. Nuria Moreno, category manager Oils and Fats EMEA at Tradin Organic, tells Food Ingredients First that, for the past few years, some consumers have already been avoiding palm and soybean oils due to their association with deforestation.
They are turning toward specialty oils like avocado oil for its health benefits and versatility in cooking, she explains. “Formats such as cold-pressed and virgin oils are gaining popularity due to their minimal processing and retention of natural flavors and nutrients.”
Additionally, the EU’s deforestation-free supply chain laws that require stricter sourcing verification are prompting companies to enhance traceability. “Businesses that fail to adapt may face supply chain disruptions or lose market access,” Moreno adds.
Labeling requirements such as Nutri-Score are also influencing product formulations, as manufacturers reformulate to achieve higher ratings to enhance consumer appeal. These trends signal a potential shift in the demand for oils and fats used in food production.
Meanwhile, Thomas van Hasselt, business development Oils and Fats at Tradin Organic USA, notes a rise in non-seed oil preferences, with consumers gravitating toward olive, coconut, and avocado oils. He links this shift to “increased health awareness” and a growing demand for chemical-free, omega-rich, and organic oils.
Overcoming consumer misconceptions
Vegetable oils (25%) remain the leading fat and oil ingredients launched globally, followed by sunflower oil (19%), cocoa butter (18%), and palm oil (12%), indicates Innova Market Insights data.
However, consumer skepticism persists, with some consumers holding an “unsubstantiated belief that refined seed oils have negative consequences on health,” says Moreno. She stresses that scientific evidence supports the inclusion of refined seed oils, particularly those high in polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), as part of a balanced diet.
“While seed oils undergo more intensive processing compared to other oils (such as virgin olive oil), this does not inherently make them harmful,” she explains. Proper refining processes remove impurities without compromising nutritional value.
Van Hasselt also emphasizes that fats are essential, supporting hormone production, brain function, and nutrient absorption (like vitamins A, D, E, and K). “The key is in the type of fat you consume.”
Unlocking a circular approach for sustainability
As companies continue to sharpen their focus on sustainability, Beatriz Daim, sustainability specialist at the firm, tells Food Ingredients First that Tradin Organic is innovating in sustainable sourcing, regenerative agriculture, and waste reduction across its supply chain.
“Our sunflower oil factory, Suncomo, in Bulgaria, exemplifies a circular approach to production. We ensure that every part of the sunflower seed is utilized, with the primary co-product, nutrient-rich animal feed cakes, supporting organic-certified livestock farming.”
“Any remaining husks are repurposed in our biomass system to produce steam for factory operations, minimizing waste, and reducing reliance on external energy sources.”
Rise of alternative oils
Van Hasselt tells us that novel oil sources like microbes, algae, or lab-grown fats are rapidly emerging as sustainable “game-changers.” They omit the need for vast arable land, thus reducing deforestation and emissions, notes Van Hasselt.
Moreno agrees, highlighting the potential of precision fermentation and custom-made fats for applications such as lab-grown meat and confectionery. “These innovations allow manufacturers to create oils that closely mimic traditional fats in taste and texture while aligning with sustainability goals.”
However, Van Hasselt highlights that scaling these types of oils might pose challenges and, as “organic advocates, we [Tradin Organic] are not in favor of changing the DNA of plants, something that is not uncommon with these types of oils.”
Meeting dual demands
While novel oils are promising in F&B applications, Tradin Organic is also investing in more immediate, scalable solutions.
To meet growing demand, the company has introduced premium organic avocado oil produced at its Sunvado facility in Ethiopia, in extra virgin and refined forms for culinary applications.
“Its high smoke point and nutritional profile make it a versatile ingredient for manufacturers, aiding in the development of products that meet clean label requirements and health-conscious consumer demands,” notes Moreno.
The company is also working on the “world’s first” organic certified algae oil supply chain to replace fish oil in the infant formula, supplement and pet food space.
In the future, Moreno expects a surge in demand for products that offer both indulgence and sustainability as consumer expectations continue to evolve.
“Companies that can deliver oils meeting these dual demands, maintaining great taste while minimizing environmental impact, will be well-positioned for success,” she concludes.