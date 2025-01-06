Health and economic goals drive frozen food purchases among US consumers, flags survey
Seventy-five percent of US consumers cite cost savings as a top reason for consuming frozen and refrigerated foods, while 66% say pre-portioned ingredients support their health aspirations, according to a survey by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA).
The research highlights “strategic planning” among parents as a majority (77%) rely on pre-portioned foods to achieve family health goals. For instance, half of the respondents reported consuming yogurt instead of conventional snacks.
NFRA surveyed 2005 adults from November 7-12 last year, covering 1,002 parents of children under 18.
Three-quarters of the participants said they rely on frozen foods in the morning due to busy schedules. At the same time, 78% of the participating families reported bulk purchasing to manage budgets and reduce waste.
“New Year’s resolutions can be tough to maintain, especially when juggling busy schedules and tight budgets,” says Tricia Greyshock, president and CEO of NFRA.
Additionally, 52% of parents said they use January to organize freezing and refrigeration spaces for the upcoming months. Over half of the respondents said they don’t think their freezers are sufficiently stocked without ice cream.
Recent proprietary research by F&B giant Cargill indicates similar trends among EU consumers. Half are seeking elevated ice cream experiences and 58% are eager to try new flavors.
Saving time and costs
A majority (86%) of participating younger consumer cohorts comprising Gen Z and Millennials reported consuming frozen foods to explore global flavors and expand their culinary experiences.
Time-saving emerged as a crucial factor for these groups, 88% of whom prioritize meals that can be made in less than 45 minutes.
Furthermore, NFRA says its year-over-year data shows stable growth in frozen food purchases among these consumers, up from 2023.
The findings emphasize the link between health objectives and budget consciousness amid rising economic pressures and an increasing consumer interest in wellness and nutrition.
Milk and cheese emerged as the top-most budget-friendly commodities, followed by yogurt, as 49% reported increasing frozen food purchases.
Additionally, some 58% said they wanted to practice “healthful eating” as part of their New Year resolutions.