Givaudan partners with Comet to expand gut-friendly fiber ingredient in the US
Givaudan has inked an agreement with food ingredients company Comet to distribute its natural, upcycled, gut-friendly fiber Arrabina in the US market.
The deal will enable the companies to cater to a growing consumer interest in products that support gut health in innovative and nutritious formats or wellness experiences.
Arrabina is a gluten-free wheat fiber extract with a “diverse” composition. It contains a mix of natural prebiotics, including arabinoxylan and lignin, and is “abundant” in polyphenols.
Timothee Olagne, health and nutrition category director, Givaudan, says: “We are delighted to collaborate with Comet and offer its unique, natural fiber that is sustainably sourced. We selected Arrabina as it allows our customers to enhance the nutritional value of their products and deliver innovative food experiences with gut health benefits.”
According to the company, this dietary fiber is shown to have a microbiome-modulating quality and “exceptional” tolerability, even at three servings daily.
Loula Merkel, CEO of Comet, says: “As we enter into our second year of full-scale production, we are excited to collaborate with Givaudan to expand our market reach for Arrabina.”
Increasing fiber consumption
Recent research has shown that US consumers are not getting enough fiber in their diets, which is crucial for maintaining gut health and overall well-being.
According to Harvard Health, US adults eat an average of 10 to 15 g of fiber daily, while the USDA recommends a fiber intake of 25 g for women and 38 g for men up to the age of 50. There is a demand for nutraceutical and fortified F&B products that can help close this gap.
Arrabina remains stable at low pH and high temperatures.
The ingredient is certified upcycled, has a low carbon footprint and uses renewable energy. The companies note that these properties make it suitable for various applications. Arrabina also synergizes with Givaudan’s oat prebiotic fiber, OatWell.
Meanwhile, owing to an increased focus on the role of the gut microbiome in muscle health, digestive abilities, cognition and other areas, FrieslandCampina Ingredients is showcasing a range of bars featuring Biotis Fermentis.
The concepts serve the gut-muscle axis specifically and will be presented by the company at the upcoming Fi Europe in Germany.