FrieslandCampina Ingredients to unveil protein RTD and nutritional bar concepts at FiE 2024
FrieslandCampina Ingredients will highlight a range of bars featuring Biotis Fermentis and high-protein ready-to-drink (RTD) concepts with “exceptional nutritional value” at Fi Europe, which will take place in Frankfurt, Germany, from November 19-21.
The products reflect the company’s latest moves in performance, active nutrition, early life and medical nutrition.
FrieslandCampina Ingredients’ experts will also showcase the company’s Step Up Nutrition platform, enabling manufacturers to support the well-being of children three and above.
“The mantra for modern consumers is well-being. This encompasses various elements, such as following a healthy diet and engaging in stress-relieving activities like the gym or hiking. And nutrition brands play a crucial role in helping people manage their wellness in today’s fast-paced environment,” says Vicky Davies, global marketing director for Performance, Medical and Active Nutrition at FrieslandCampina Ingredients.
“At this year’s Fi Europe 2024, we’re showcasing a variety of application concepts, including our Biotis Fermentis as well as high-protein RTDs, to show manufacturers how they can use our specialized ingredients to create solutions that support holistic health and happy lives.”
Prioritizing holistic health
With an increased focus on the role of the gut microbiome in muscle health, digestive abilities, cognition and other areas, consumers are seeking functional F&B solutions to optimize gut health.
FrieslandCampina’s bar aims to bring the benefits of proteins, prebiotics and probiotic cultures by fermenting them together to serve the gut-muscle axis specifically.
The company notes that the product can be easily incorporated into busy lifestyles and responds to the growing trend of fermentation, which is shown to have gut-supporting benefits.
Attendees will be able to sample the company’s new range of protein-fortified RTD concepts at the trade show.
Experts from the suppliers will also hold talks for manufacturers on how to enhance protein offerings and unlock innovation in the gut health space.
FrieslandCampina Ingredients will emphasize a “holistic approach to health” for all life stages at FiE. With the Step Up Nutrition platform, the supplier aims to help parents address children’s key development and well-being areas, including immunity, cognition, mental well-being and gut health.
Earlier this year, Davies told us that the company was sharpening its focus on five crucial nutritional trends for 2024 based on its consumer research: “Securing the future, sustainably,” “Nutrition for all,” “Alt proteins go global,” “Going beyond via the gut” and “Aging and recovering well.”
“As we head into a new year, the biggest thing for brands to understand is that people continue to face significant stresses, both on a personal and a global scale. This can lead to lots of uncertainty, so what consumers want most now is a sense of control. They’re achieving this by using healthy nutrition as a positive force. The research showed that over half of consumers see healthy eating as their top priority,” said Davies.