GEA unveils US$20M new food tech center in US to accelerate sustainable proteins
GEA has unveiled its New Food Application and Technology Center (ATC) in Janesville, Wisconsin, US, to expand its capabilities in alternative protein and sustainable food production.
The US$20 million facility is GEA’s second global Center of Excellence focused on next-generation food technologies, following the launch of its Hildesheim, Germany ATC in 2023.
GEA says the Janesville ATC is equipped with pilot-scale systems for precision fermentation, cell cultivation, plant-based processing, thermal treatment, aseptic filling, and a range of downstream technologies, including membrane filtration, spray drying, and centrifugation.
“The food industry is at a crossroads,” says GEA’s CEO, Stefan Klebert. “To feed future generations sustainably, we must turn vision into scalable reality.”
“With this investment, we are helping our customers scale up the production of novel foods such as precision-fermented egg white and cultivated seafood. At the same time, we are strengthening our North American footprint, where our 1,600 employees at 16 locations support manufacturing, sales, service, training, and testing.”
The company says the center has integrated lab services to provide microbial, cellular, and analytical testing capabilities on-site to bridge the gap between lab innovation and industrial-scale production.
Moreover, GEA emphasizes that the ATC is positioned to support start-ups, established food manufacturers, and research institutions in validating and scaling novel food processes, with a focus on meat, dairy, seafood, and egg alternatives. By simulating industrial production conditions early, the ATC helps de-risk commercialization efforts and accelerate time to market.
In addition to its technological footprint, GEA says the ATC also contributes to local economic development. It has created up to eight new high-skilled roles, and complements GEA’s existing operations in Janesville, which employs 74 people and supports approximately 500 construction jobs.
Furthermore, the new facility operates entirely on renewable energy, with an on-site solar park generating surplus electricity.
“GEA’s Janesville center shows how innovation and agriculture can work hand in hand to create good jobs, strengthen food security, and help address climate challenges,” Jessica Almy, the interim CEO of the nonprofit think tank, The Good Food Institute, highlights. “It contributes to positioning the US Midwest at the forefront of food innovation.”