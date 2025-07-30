GEA to build world’s largest integrated dairy facility in Algeria
Baladna, a leading Qatari dairy and food producer, and the Algerian Government have officially signed a contract with GEA to develop the world’s largest integrated dairy farm and milk powder production facility in Algeria.
Represented by CEO Stefan Klebert, GEA has been entrusted with delivering end-to-end dairy farming and processing solutions in one of its most significant orders to date. Production is expected to begin in late 2027, with capacity ramping up gradually thereafter.
The facility, located in Algeria’s Adrar province, aims to produce approximately 100,000 tons of milk powder annually once fully operational. The project carries an estimated order value between €140 million (US$161 million) and €170 million (US$196 million), with order intake slated for the second half of 2025.
Boosting food security
As the world’s third-largest importer of milk powder, Algeria is pursuing greater food self-sufficiency. The government, through its National Investment Fund, has partnered with Baladna Q.P.S.C. to establish Baladna Algeria, which will oversee the financing and management of the new facility. The plant is projected to supply up to 50% of the country's milk powder demand and create around 5,000 jobs for local workers.
Construction is set to begin in early 2026, roughly 90 kilometers from the provincial capital of Adrar.
“This project is a testament to the strength and appeal of our technologies,” says Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA. “We’re not only building a flagship facility – we’re also contributing to regional food security and sustainable economic growth through advanced engineering.”
Mohamed Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Chairman of Baladna, adds: “Partnering with GEA marks a significant acceleration in project execution. We’re proud to attract leading international expertise and maintain the highest global standards.”
Farm to final product
GEA will deliver a fully integrated milk powder value chain, from dairy farming operations to final product packaging. The company’s Liquid & Powder Technologies and Farm Technologies divisions are the main contractors, supported by other GEA business units contributing specialized equipment and systems.
Key technologies include milking systems, membrane filtration, heat treatment, evaporation and spray drying plants, as well as automation and packaging solutions. GEA’s extensive experience in large-scale dairy projects globally — including in India, China, Qatar, and Ireland — underpins its role in this ambitious venture.