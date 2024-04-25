Future-proof nutrition: Foodvalley unveils Protein Transition Map with Dutch innovators
25 Apr 2024 --- The growing demand for alternative, sustainable protein offers opportunities to F&B and nutrition manufacturers, but production roadblocks limit innovations in protein transition — shifting diets toward plant-based substitutes. Foodvalley’s new online tool highlights the impact of 500+ actors involved in the Dutch protein transition.
Foodvalley underscores that the plant-based protein industry demands higher quality ingredients, but available knowledge, technology and facilities must catch up. An EU standstill on protein-rich resource breeding development adds to the problem, while many ingredients still need to be optimized for processing, decreasing the availability of key nutrients.
Aiming to solve these industry bottlenecks, Foodvalley builds coalitions to get new, high-quality plant-based products to consumers faster. The organization’s ultimate goal is to create tasty, affordable, healthy and sustainable food to help ensure the food system can provide nutrition security for 10 billion people by 2025.
Leo Koning, manager of The Protein Community, tells Nutrition Insight that the newly launched Protein Transition Map is an online tool proving that “more than 500 organizations are working in the Dutch protein transition. It also highlights the economic value: over €881 million (around US$941 million) and 3,500 employees — the protein transition is a serious business.”
“We’re dedicated to improving the map, continually adding new functionalities. Our primary focus is maintaining the map’s relevance by consistently incorporating new companies and organizations. We aim for the map to become an even more impactful platform to shape the future of food together.”
Protein Community
The newly launched tool is an initiative in Foodvalley’s Protein Community, which connects alt-protein start-ups and corporates globally to accelerate their innovations and business growth. It aims to help meet the rising demand for plant-based alternatives by stimulating collaboration.
This community enables ingredient suppliers and food manufacturers to meet the changing consumer demand for a healthier and more sustainable diet with more plant-based products.
Similarly, Koning adds that the Protein Transition Map “is designed to serve the needs of protein companies, investors, policymakers and other stakeholders in the industry. It enables them to find and connect all relevant actors and start valuable collaborations.”
“It also positions the Netherlands as a front runner in the alt-protein industry, making it attractive for foreign companies to connect with the Dutch ecosystem.”
In addition to the Protein Community, Foodvalley has organized communities that link stakeholders in personalized nutrition, healthier food and upcycling.
Stimulating collaboration
The Protein Transition Map features companies and organizations that focus entirely or partially on producing, processing and marketing alternatives to traditional animal-based proteins. These products include plant proteins (e.g., legumes), animal protein alternatives like insects and industrially produced proteins like algae.
Users of the interactive tool can access more detailed information in the online database on each 500+ listings and search among the organizations by location, innovation domain and role in the chain. In addition, they can access aggregated economic data and employees per province.
The map encourages collaboration, as users can connect with the listed organizations that are innovating with alternative protein ingredients and applications. Moreover, the tool facilitates long-term trend monitoring and assists policymakers in assessing progress toward the objectives of the National Protein Strategy.
Last year, the Dutch Health Council urged the country’s government to push for a 60:40 plant-to-animal-based ratio diet, while the current policy goal is to achieve 50% of both plant-based and animal-based proteins in 2030. The committee also advised monitoring the progress of protein transition through consumption and nutritional status research in diverse population groups.
Plant forward
Another Foodvalley initiative supporting transition is the organization’s Plant Protein Forward program, launched with Rabobank and the International Protein Council. This program aims to scale up crop-specific initiatives that contribute to increased consumption of Dutch-grown plant-based protein.
While existing initiatives already produce sustainable, healthy and tasty products and ingredients, the organization notes that structural market demand often needs to catch up.
However, consumer interest in plant-based protein alternatives is on the rise, as is research into the nutritional values of these products. For example, earlier this week, a small-scale study found that several plant-based meat alternatives contained less protein and a reduced amino acid content than their meat-based originals.
Meanwhile, a recent report suggested that plant-based proteins offer a complete source of essential amino acids, looking at whole plant proteins such as chickpeas, lentils, quinoa and kidney beans.
Moreover, scientists have also revealed that consuming over 22% of calories from protein daily, especially animal-based proteins, can increase heart disease risk.
At the same time, research reveals that partially substituting animal protein for plant-based versions increases life expectancy and decreases greenhouse gas emissions.
By Jolanda van Hal