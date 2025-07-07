Hydrosol: Responding to functional demands in the ice cream sector
Hydrosol has developed a range of stabilizing systems to address functional needs in ice cream such as consistency and texture, to achieve the desired mouthfeel and melting behavior. These include its Stabilus system to prevent premature melting and Stabisol system to control ice crystal formation.
This comes as the global ice cream market is expected to see steady growth in the coming years, according to Innova Market Insights. Creamy dairy ice cream continues to be the largest category worldwide, with chocolate, vanilla, hazelnut, caramel, cookies, berries, and summer fruits among the top-selling flavors.
However, consumer interest is also expanding to include more novel and adventurous options, such as floral notes, exotic fruits, and distinctive regional specialties.
Beyond flavor, other product attributes play an important role in consumer decisions. Consistency and texture are key criteria, and different types of ice cream require specific approaches to achieve the desired mouthfeel and melting behavior, according to the global market researcher.
For bulk dairy ice cream there are two systems in the Stabimuls series. Both provide a creamy mouthfeel and prevent the product from melting too fast when served. One formulation is designed without palm fat or carrageenan for manufacturers targeting “free-from” or clean-label claims, while another variant offers flexibility for both premium and budget-focused products.
For traditional Turkish and Arabian-style elastic ice creams, Hydrosol’s Stabisol system is intended to help control ice crystal formation and achieve the characteristically chewy texture of these regional styles.
Soft-serve ice cream requires different processing conditions, and Hydrosol’s solution combines milk proteins, vegetable fat, emulsifiers, and hydrocolloids to improve whipping properties and achieve a smooth, airy texture. The compound is designed to disperse in cold water or milk without heating or homogenization, simplifying preparation for vendors.
For fruit sorbets, the company’s stabilizing system supports a creamy mouthfeel with high air inclusion to deliver a smooth texture. The system can be used in recipes based on fruit concentrates for a premium positioning or with flavors and colorings for more cost-sensitive segments.
These systems reflect a broader industry focus on aligning ice cream formulations with evolving consumer expectations for varied flavors, textures, and cleaner labels.