Better Juice enhances bioconversion tech to slash sugar and calories in fruit sorbets
24 Jun 2024 --- Food-tech company Better Juice has expanded its patented sugar reduction technology to fruit sorbets, cutting the sugar content by 50-70% and reducing calories by 40%. The company produces these sorbets in flavors like apple, orange and strawberry.
Conventional sorbets typically include around 50% puréed fruit, added sugars or alternative sweeteners and water, which gives them a higher glycemic index than ice cream. The sugar in sorbets is absorbed quicker into the bloodstream since they contain fructose and lack fat.
Food Ingredients First sits down with Gali Yarom, CEO and co-founder of Better Juice, to discuss the company’s technology, which she says “matches the trend of diet-friendly, better-for-you, low-calorie products.”
Talking tech
Better Juice’s enzymatic technology allows it to reduce sugars from fruit juices by bioconversion, which converts simple sugar molecules into non-digestible molecules like dietary fibers without impacting their natural complex of vitamins, fiber and nutrients.
The company initially used the technology for fruit juices and has now adapted it for sorbets by processing fruit concentrates and purées, the core ingredient of sorbets.
However, the transition posed technical challenges. “They don’t have the same texture at all or the same mouthfeel. So, we had to adjust the ingredients to keep the same Brix level [which measures sugar content]. Sugar also acts as a bulking agent, so reducing sugar without affecting the sorbet’s body or fruity flavor was crucial.”
She further notes that compared to traditional sorbets, Better Juice’s sorbet range offers the same texture to consumers, even though it is less sweet due to reduced sugar. “Our sorbets possess a more gentle sweetness yet retain all their characteristic fruity notes.”
For a higher percentage of reduced sugar, she suggests adding natural sweeteners. “All the sorbet’s other nutritional and sensory parameters are maintained.”
The start-up plans to provide ice cream chains, CPG ice cream and sorbet manufacturers with updated technology that “easily adapts to various applications” via compact plug-in units containing the patented immobilized enzymes.
Ice cream makers will also be able to source reduced sugar concentrates from other B2B or B2C juice processors in the US with agreements with the company to install the sugar-reduction units in their facilities.
“This will allow manufacturers to reduce the sugar content of their products to up to 80%.”
Consumer trends and diversification
A recent report from Innova Markets Insights highlights that sugar reduction has been the critical focus for innovators in the confectionary sector as consumers seek healthier formats.
Better Juice’s sorbets aim to respond to the increasingly health-conscious consumers in the confectionery space.
“Consumers globally are increasingly aware of the perils of high sugar intake and are actively seeking to reduce sugar consumption for themselves and their children, but still don’t want to give up indulging in sweets.”
The company focuses on slashing sugars in various fruits, such as oranges, apples, berries, pomegranates, lemons, all citruses, bananas, mangoes and coconut water. It is now also targeting reduced sugar content in all kinds of food products containing fruit, including cereals, jams, fruity yogurt and gummies, through advanced R&D efforts.
Better Juice will showcase the sorbet and other applications at the IFT Expo in Chicago from July 15 to 17.
By Anvisha Manral