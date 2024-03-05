Half the sugar, all the flavor: Incredo Sugar G2 poised to transform sweetener space
05 Mar 2024 --- The US-based food tech company Incredo introduces its newly developed Incredo Sugar G2, a concentrated version of its sugar-based sugar reduction solution that allows manufacturers to cut sugar content in half without affecting the taste or mouthfeel.
The solution is now available to companies in North America and the EU and suitable for baked goods, chocolates, spreads and gummies.
“Incredo Sugar G2 is a patent-pending concentrated sugar-carrier complex which offers several key advantages compared to other sugar reduction solutions on the market,” David Tsivion, co-CEO and chief technology officer at Incredo, tells Nutrition Insight.
“Incredo Sugar G2 is a non-GMO solution made from a combination of real sugar (cane or beet) and protein, available in both plant-based and dairy-based options, making it a clean label offering for food manufacturers,” he adds.
“The solution can be added alongside a company’s current sugar supply, as a micro-ingredient rather than a full sugar replacement, requiring no change to existing sugar procurement or supply chain and contributing to cost efficiency.”
Taste profile
Incredo states that Sugar G2 successfully maintains the taste and sensory profile associated with regular sugar, while significantly reducing the sugar content.
“Incredo Sugar G2 is made with real sugar and a protein carrier that delivers the taste and sensory profile of sugar more efficiently to our taste buds when added alongside a food company’s current sugar supply in its recipes,” Tsivion explains.
“This allows for the solution to maintain 100% of the taste of sugar, without any aftertaste, with up to 50% less of it.”
Elaborating on the patent-pending concentrated sugar-carrier complex used in Incredo Sugar G2 to combine real sugar and protein as the carrier, Tsivion states: “The complex dissolves, and the sugar and protein are separated upon consumption, allowing the sugar to be delivered more efficiently to our taste receptors.”
“The protein does not contribute any sweet taste of its own and is only used to temporarily disrupt the crystal structure of sugar. Sugar is the only ingredient that interacts with our sweet taste receptors, unlike other sweeteners and sugar alternatives, and therefore, it has no off-flavors or aftertastes — this is entirely unique to Incredo Sugar G2.”
Versatile applications
Tsivion explains that the product is well-suited for use in numerous recipes and that it can be integrated into recipes in various stages of production.
“Incredo Sugar G2 is suited for solid applications, including baked goods, chocolates, spreads and gummies.” he asserts.
“This concentrated offering is also more sustainable and maintains Incredo Sugar’s commitment to delivering the same sweetness and sensory profile of sugar with no aftertaste.”
Further addressing the sustainability of the product, Tsivion acknowledges that “As with all food production, sugar production has an environmental footprint.”
“However, because Incredo Sugar and Incredo Sugar G2 are sugar reduction solutions, the goal is that over time, our environmental impact will also be reduced due to a lower rate of extraction. As a concentrated solution, Incredo Sugar G2 is also more sustainable because it can be produced, stored and manufactured in smaller quantities.”
Incredo will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West, to be held in Anaheim, California, in Booth 2898B, Hall C, from March 14-16, 2024.
“We will be showcasing our innovative sugar-based sugar reduction technology and ingredient portfolio and offering visitors tasting experiences including samples made with Incredo Sugar and Incredo Sugar G2,” touts Tsivion.
“We’ll have a variety of sample applications available, including caramels, gummies and chocolate chip cookies that have the sugar reduction technology in the cookie and chocolate chips made with the Blommer Chocolate Company’s innovative Discovery product line. ”
By Milana Nikolova