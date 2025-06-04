Health experts urge FIFA to end long-established Coca-Cola sponsorship deal amid “sportswashing” accusations
FIFA, the governing body of football, is under increased pressure to break sponsorship ties with Coca-Cola as global health leaders emphasize the contradictions and mixed messaging of such a partnership.
A coalition urges an end to Coca-Cola’s decades-long sponsorship, accusing the company of “sportswashing” the health harms linked to its sugary drinks.
The Kick Big Soda Out campaign highlights how Coca-Cola’s sponsorship directly undermines FIFA’s stated commitments to health and fair play. It comes ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which takes place from June 14-July 13.
Campaigners stress more robust action is needed, particularly as this kind of “misleading” messaging impacts children.
The Kick Big Soda Out campaign has been gathering pace since the 2024 Paris Olympics when more than 255,000 petition signatories and 93 organizations called on the International Olympic Committee to end its Coca-Cola partnership.
However, a Vital Strategies report found that 78% of media coverage framed Coca-Cola’s sponsorship favorably, emphasizing its brand promotion, shared values, or economic benefits.
At odds with health and well-being
In contrast, just 2% of articles criticized the partnership as a primary theme — citing concerns like exploitation, health risks, or unethical practices.
“FIFA claims to champion health, but its deep ties with Coca-Cola say otherwise,” says Trish Cotter, Vital Strategies. “By giving Coca-Cola a platform across stadiums, broadcasts, and social media, FIFA is promoting a product linked to rising rates of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. This is blatant “sportswashing,” and it erodes both public health and FIFA’s credibility.”
The Kick Big Soda Out campaign will run on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
“FIFA can choose to protect the integrity of football, rather than continue to give corporations an unparalleled opportunity to sanitize their image,” adds Dr. Simón Barquera, president, World Obesity Federation. “By rejecting Big Soda, FIFA can finally practice what it preaches.”
The campaign comes amid increasing global evidence associating excess sugar consumption with noncommunicable diseases. In low-income countries, Big Soda aggressively markets sugary drinks to millions of consumers.
“This is a decisive moment for FIFA. Big Soda advertising encourages unhealthy choices among children. Restricting marketing is essential to support children’s health and well-being,” says Carolina Piñeros, Red PaPaz.