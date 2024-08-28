Fi Asia Indonesia 2024 preview: “Cutting-edge” ingredients and sustainability offer F&B opportunities
28 Aug 2024 --- New product developments (NPD) in the burgeoning snacking and beverage sector are set to feature strongly in the upcoming Fi Asia, scheduled from 4 to 6 September in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event aims to bring together key F&B stakeholders.
The ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region has a rapidly evolving food ingredients market. The Fi Asia event showcases food tech advancements in dairy replacement, emulsifiers, flavors, proteins and functional ingredients in an interactive format.
Investors, business partners, customers, suppliers and potential entrants to the F&B sector will mark attendance at the three-day show. Some 400 exhibitors will present products and product applications, and conferences, tours and over 60 technical seminars will facilitate knowledge exchange.
Rose Chitanuwat, regional portfolio director at ASEAN, Informa Markets, acknowledges that Southeast Asia holds potential as “one of the world’s most dynamic growth zones for food ingredients.”
“This heralds huge opportunities for F&B manufacturers to push the boundaries of product development. But it is also a fragmented market that faces many challenges in terms of infrastructure, sustainability and investment.”
“We have set out to design a forum that facilitates supply chain interaction and equips companies with the knowledge, support and connections they need to realize the potential this market offers. We look forward to seeing how exhibitors and visitors leverage the resources and touchpoints that Fi Asia offers,” Chitanuwat continues.
Key F&B trends and concepts
Fi Asia aims to highlight Indonesian snack NPD with The Snack Bar, including products in the healthy snacking sector. The Bev Hub will feature beverage concepts, flavors and packaging solutions corresponding to key consumer trends and the “cutting-edge” ingredients that back them.
The Innovation Zone, powered by Innova Market Insights, is set to introduce the latest and trending ingredients at the event. These will include functional ingredients and clean label solutions that bolster sustainability.
Innovation tours will address sugar reduction solutions, replacements and functional foods for holistic health, two major themes fuelling Indonesia’s F&B landscape.
There will be an emphasis on regulatory developments and scientific advancements, specifically in food safety, food for One Health — an approach that seeks to balance and optimize the health of people, animals and ecosystems sustainably — and nutraceutical spaces.
Pushing sustainability and food culture
As the F&B industry grapples with the opportunities and challenges of sustainability, the Sustainability Square will show how industry commitments translate into action, such as implementing sustainable processes at the operations level and supporting local communities.
There will be a renewed focus on traditional and eco-friendly food practices, with Kerry showcasing products that highlight taste, proactive health and food protection and preservation technologies. Visitors can also witness live cooking and mixology demos at the Kerry booth on the show floor.
Janeley Haryono, Kerry Indonesia’s general manager, views Fi Asia Indonesia as an opportunity to demonstrate the company’s progression toward sustainable and authentic taste solutions that complement Indonesia’s food culture.
“A sustainable diet is one that is safe and nutritious, has a low or positive impact on the environment and is accessible, affordable and culturally acceptable. We aim to enable F&B brands and manufacturers to move along the sustainable nutrition spectrum to ensure that innovative, great tasting, healthier food and beverages are affordable and available to all,” Haryono adds.
The Indonesian Ministry of Industry’s Halal Industry Empowerment Center (PPIH) will also offer a comprehensive halal workshop at the trade show, decoding the halal certification process and growth opportunities in the growing product market.