February in review: Firms face stricter laws, farmer protests rage on and price spikes hit cocoa
04 Mar 2024 --- February marked a month of food tech developments in the cultivated meat space while AI, animal welfare reform and gene-editing for crops were in the spotlight.
One of the more significant topics has been the increasing unrest among farmers in Europe and subsequent protests. We also examined sky-high prices in the global chocolate and cocoa market and price hikes and supply shortages in the orange juice sector.
Food regulation was also a big theme, with several businesses talking to us about their preparation for new laws around the world. We looked at forthcoming rules around nature restoration, fighting deforestation in food supply chains and the labeling of prepackaged food.
Here, we recap the most significant stories of the month to make sure you haven’t missed key highlights from the F&B industry.
February
Speciesism in AI: Built-in biases hinder animal welfare reform and plant-based diets
The proliferation of AI systems is exacerbating the issue of speciesism and undermining animal welfare reform and plant-based diets, warned animal protection groups. PETA, Humane Society International and Sam Tucker of Open Paws and VEG3 told us about the ways in which AI is harming but also supporting animal welfare reform.
Farmers divided on New Genomic Techniques as European Parliament favors deregulation
A rift in public opinions split farmers following the European Parliament’s vote on a sweeping proposal to deregulate “New Genomic Techniques” (NGTs). NGTs include advanced methods like CRISPR/Cas that modify the genetic makeup of agricultural crops without introducing new genetic materials, as in the case of Genetically Modified Organisms.
El Niño batters cocoa crops and drives chocolate prices to historic high
El Niño dry spells in West Africa sent chocolate prices soaring to a record high. The average global price of cocoa hit around US$4.4 per kg in February, a 67.55% increase year-on-year and a 4.48% jump compared to December 2023, according to data from the World Bank’s International Cocoa Organization.
Inside Germany’s farmer protests: Who wins in Europe’s agricultural transformation?
Throughout the month, we covered the growing unrest among European farmer groups and the subsequent protests. German farmers protested against government plans to abolish diesel subsidies and motor vehicle tax exemptions in agriculture, but environmental groups claimed such measures are necessary for sustainable food systems. Fed-up farmers in Poland and Spain demonstrated against crippling economic pressures, and thousands of organic farmers joined protests claiming stricter environmental controls have left them unfairly burdened by costs.
Trade liberalizations to support war-torn Ukraine cause EU market disruptions, warns Copa-Cogeca
Agri-food and farming group Copa-Cogeca claimed numerous commodities were failing to reach their intended markets and ending up competing within the European Community market. Trade liberalization and export measures were initially introduced by the European Commission in June 2022 to show its unwavering support for Ukraine at the start of the Russian conflict. But now, two years later, they are causing havoc for other EU farmers.
Orange juice sector hit by shortages and price hikes as extreme weather and inflation bite
Suppliers talked to us about the spike in orange juice prices, which are currently at “historic heights.” Supply shortages are becoming more significant with no clear end in sight, leaving companies under pressure to deliver alternative solutions. We spoke to key players to examine citrus supply chains and how high prices are a huge concern for producers and consumers.
Scientists combine rice grains with beef fat cells to develop a lab-grown pink hybrid
South Korean researchers formulated hybrid rice cultivated in the laboratory with cow muscle and fat cells integrated into the rice grains. The pink-colored hybrid rice contains approximately 8% more protein and 7% more fat than traditional rice and is expected to offer a more economical protein source compared to conventional beef. Other cultivated meat developments this month included Aleph Farms increasing production in Southeast Asia with a new plant in Thailand. Meanwhile, the Fatwa Committee of the Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura announced that the consumption of cultivated meat is permissible as halal under certain conditions.
Alt-protein, agriculture and AI: Cargill’s CTO unravels macrotrends in human and animal nutrition
The drive toward more sustainable food systems requires a multisolution approach that harnesses the power of new technologies like AI to uncover new opportunities, Florian Schattenmann, Cargill’s CTO and VP of R&D and Innovation, told us in an exclusive interview. Schattenmann explained how the global food giant is working to enhance sustainable agriculture and advance alternative proteins.
France revokes “meaty” terminology from plant-based labeling
France issued a decree concerning the labeling of food products containing plant-based proteins. Under the new law, meat-like words including “entrecôte,” “ham,” “bacon,” “steak,” and “filet” will be prohibited from use in commercialized meat alternatives. The ban aims to protect French consumers from being misled but is causing a stir among plant-based proponents.
European Parliament backs nature restoration law as farmers fear financial fallout
The European Parliament voted in favor of a landmark nature restoration law that aims to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030 and all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050. Meanwhile, MEPs also approved a directive criminalizing large-scale ecological destruction. We spoke to key players in the EU’s agri-food space.
By Gaynor Selby