EU unveils “preparedness strategy” urging governments to stockpile food for disasters
The EU has launched a “Preparedness Union Strategy” to support Member States and enhance Europe's capability to prevent and respond to threats and potential disasters. All European households will be encouraged to stockpile 72 hours worth of food as part of the strategy.
The plan comes as the EU is facing complex crises and challenges, from geopolitical tensions and conflicts, hybrid and cybersecurity threats, foreign information manipulation and interference, and climate change and natural disasters.
“The EU needs to be ready to protect its citizens and the key societal functions that are crucial for democracy and daily life,” the European Commission announced last week.
The Strategy includes 30 key actions and an action plan to advance the Preparedness Union’s objectives, as well as developing a “preparedness by design culture” across all EU policies.
“In case of extreme disruptions, the initial period is the most critical,” the EC says, establishing guidelines so that EU populations can be self-sufficient for “at least 72 hours.”
The guidelines cover the storage of essential supplies, crisis planning, the availability of shelters and critical ground and space, and “measures for protecting people, animals, and property.”
The EC also aims to include the guidelines in school education, provide training to combat disinformation and information manipulation and introduce an “EU preparedness day.”
EU President Ursula von der Leyen says: “New realities require a new level of preparedness in Europe. Our citizens, our Member States, and our businesses need the right tools to act both to prevent crises and to react swiftly when a disaster hits. Families living in flood zones should know what to do when the waters rise. Early warning systems can prevent regions hit by wildfires from losing precious time. Europe stands ready to support Member States and trusted partners in the neighbourhood to save lives and livelihoods.”