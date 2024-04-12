EU Parliament adopts new food labeling rules to combat honey adulteration
12 Apr 2024 --- New rules greenlighted by European Parliament will address adulterated honey imports from countries outside of the EU by making it obligatory to clearly label the countries of origin. It will also launch a process to create a honey traceability system.
The revision on composition, name, labeling and presentation of specific “breakfast” foodstuffs, including honey, was almost unanimously accepted in the European Parliament with 603 votes in favor, nine against and 10 abstentions.
“We have taken an important step in labeling the origin of foodstuffs and adopted strict measures to combat honey fraud. The country of origin must be clearly indicated on the labeling of honey blends,” says rapporteur Alexander Bernhuber, an Austrian European People’s Party member.
“In addition, higher quality standards have been set, and the need for an EU traceability system for honey has been identified. These initiatives will ensure that consumers are better informed and that both beekeepers and consumers are better protected against adulterated honey.”
Honey adulteration
The vote follows a provisional agreement between Parliament and EU Council negotiators, which was reached earlier this year.
Adulteration is a crucial issue in the honey market. Significant amounts of imported honey are suspected of being adulterated.
A European Commission report released last year found that 46% of collected honey import samples were suspected of being adulterated with syrups.
In addition to country of origin, honey food labels must also include the percentages of honey from at least the top four countries of origin. If this represents less than half of the total honey content, percentages must be indicated for all countries.
Breakfast foods
The revision of the so-called “breakfast directives” aims to support consumers in making more informed and healthier decisions on products such as honey, fruit juice, jam and marmalades. It updates current standards that are over 20 years old.
Fruit juices must have more explicit labeling on their sugar content and can only be labeled as “reduced-sugar fruit juice” when at least 30% of naturally occurring sugars are removed.
Earlier this year, research revealed that consuming 100% fruit juice supports immunity by increasing vitamin C intake without causing weight gain.
In addition, the new rules establish a minimum fruit content in jams at marmalades — at least 450 g per kg or 500 g per kg for high-quality jams.
The new legislation has to be adopted by the EU Council before it is published in the EU Official Journal and entered into force 20 days later. EU member states must apply the new rules within two years of this date.
By Jolanda van Hal