Illegal imports of “Dubai chocolate” may threaten consumers with allergies, warns UK food safety watchdog
The UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned consumers and retailers over some imported Dubai-style chocolate products that do not meet national food safety standards and pose a risk to consumers with allergies.
The agency notes that some of these products may not be for sale in the UK and, therefore, lack a legally required complete list of ingredients or contain additives and colors that are not authorized for the UK market.
The laws also require that labels highlight any of the 14 regulated allergens.
While most Dubai-style chocolates sold in the UK are compliant and safe, the FSA says it has identified several items that appear to have been imported for non-UK markets.
“The vast majority of food in the UK is safe, but some imported Dubai-style chocolate products don’t meet our standards and could be a food safety risk. If you are looking to buy, we advise sticking with trusted retailers, like the ones you’d use for your weekly shop, as products are more likely to be made for UK consumers, and so are safe to eat,” says professor Robin May, chief scientific advisor to the FSA.
“As it’s difficult for consumers to tell the difference between products made for the UK and those that aren’t if you have a food allergy or intolerance, we advise that you do not buy the product unless you’re certain it’s intended for sale here.”
In addition to ingredients, compliant packaging must include the product name, weight, use-by or best-before date, and contact details for a UK or EU-based food business or a UK importer for goods from third countries.
The agency is now surveying and sampling these products to work out the scale of the issue.
Food fraud on the rise
Experts estimate that food fraud affects 1% of the global food industry and costs about US$10-US$15 billion a year, while more recent projections show costs can go up to US$40 billion a year. Key commodities like olive oil, honey, dairy, and seafood are frequently cited as high-risk areas.
Food Ingredients First recently spoke with food fraud prevention expert Dr. John W. Spink, assistant professor in the Department of Supply Chain Management at Michigan State University.
He explained how supply chain disruptions and sophisticated fraud tactics are reshaping the industry’s vulnerabilities and what companies can do to stay ahead.