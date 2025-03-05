dsm-firmenich partners with Zenkei to advance sustainability in Japan’s egg and feed industry
dsm-firmenich Animal Nutrition & Health is joining forces with Zenkei, a livestock nutrition company to drive sustainability in Japan’s feed and egg production sectors.
The companies have signed an agreement to implement dsm-firmenich’s Sustell, a life cycle assessment platform to assess and reduce the environmental footprint of animal-derived proteins.
Dr. Mongkol Kaewsutas, director Precision Services Greater APAC at dsm-firmenich Animal Nutrition & Health, views the partnership as a significant step in promoting sustainable practices across the egg production value chain.
“By utilizing the Sustell platform, Zenkei Company Limited can leverage precise data to optimize operations, reduce environmental impact, and support Japan’s broader sustainability objectives.”
Zenkei will use the Dutch multinational’s cloud-based solution to optimize the environmental footprint of feed and animal protein. The company is developing an environmentally friendlier feed that contains dried food waste. The feed leaves a 30-50% lower environmental impact compared to traditional feeds, according to Sustell’s assessment.
Shotaro Takasugi, director & general manager of Zenkei Corporation notes: “To maximize the efficiency and sustainability of nutritious animal protein, we must go beyond effective feed additives and improved farm management.”
“It is equally important to utilize nutrients that are otherwise unavailable for human consumption, such as ‘eco-feed’ derived from processed food waste. This is why the environmental footprint calculation provided by Sustell is an indispensable component of our strategy.”
The two organizations aim to bring in new sustainability benchmarks in Japan’s egg production industry with their agreement and strengthen sustainable food systems.
In other news, dsm-firmenich announced last month that it was selling its stake in the Feed Enzymes Alliance — a livestock nutrition and health business — to Novonesis, its equal partner in the enterprise, for €1.5 billion (US$1.55 billion). Share prices in both companies spiked following the announcement.
The company expects to receive approximately €1.4 billion (US$1.44 billion) net after transaction costs and capital gains tax and anticipates a profit on the sale.