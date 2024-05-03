DolCas Biotech features functional Curcugen chocolate at Vitafoods 2024
03 May 2024 --- At this year’s Vitafoods Europe trade show, DolCas Biotech will showcase a new chocolate prototype infused with its biocurcumin ingredient, Curcugen. With the functional chocolate sample, the company aims to demonstrate the ingredient’s versatility in functional foods and beverages to visitors of the upcoming exhibition (May 14–16) in Geneva, Switzerland.
Clinical studies support Curcugen’s impact on gut mobility and mood health and improve post-exercise recovery time. The water-soluble, patent-pending turmeric extract is concentrated to a 50% standard of curcuminoids.
“Curcugen and chocolate (especially of the darker, more cocoa solid-rich variety) are a great pairing because of their complementary antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits,” Dr. Shavon Jackson-Michel, director of medical and scientific affairs for DolCas Biotech, tells Nutrition Insight.
“Specifically, cocoa provides a high content of polyphenols, theobromine and magnesium, while Curcugen, a full-spectrum turmeric extract, delivers a natural yet concentrated array of polyphenolic curcuminoids, essential oils and other native constituents that come alive in food or beverage delivery systems like chocolate, because of its patented water-dispersion mechanism.”
She adds that the benefit of its palatable nature, “unique among curcuminoid or turmeric formulations,” doesn’t significantly burden the formulator in overcoming an active more bitter than the cocoa itself.
Functional indulgence
Vitafoods visitors can sample the functional chocolate at DolCas Biotech’s stand (N217). Each chocolate square delivers a clinically-supported dose of 500 mg of Curcugen.
Jackson-Michel highlights that the combination of chocolate and Curcugen is a “perfect matching of ‘doing something for yourself,’ i.e., the indulgence and endorphin-boosting benefits of consuming chocolate — and ‘doing something good for yourself.’”
“I believe, especially when we are stressed — which most people are in society today — we indulge in a proverbial deep breath or sigh of relief, but too often it is in a self-sabotaging way. Curcugen chocolate is an answer to this. While not to be overindulged, Curcugen chocolate formulations can provide a nice balance.”
oleoresin-sourced turmeric active on the market.”Curcugen is a highly bioavailable source of curcuminoids of natural turmeric composition, “the only
The extract retains the turmeric essential oils and polysaccharides — offering anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits — and dispersible resins that help improve the surface area of the lipophilic curcuminoids. According to DolCas Biotech, this allows them to be more fully absorbed and actualize their bioactivity potential.
The extract delivers the same ratio of curcuminoid analogs, curcumin demethoxycurcumin (DMC) and bisdemethoxycurcumin (BDMC), found in the turmeric rhizome or as its primary derivative, turmeric oleoresin.
Sensory experience
DolCas Biotech partnered with a boutique chocolate maker to blend the antioxidant-rich, astringent ingredients in a smooth and tasty format. Earlier experiments showed that overcoming bitter flavors and solubility were key obstacles for chocolate manufacturers.
“The chocolate company successfully addressed the challenges of color and texture and was quite pleased by the mild taste of Curcugen and its ability to readily be applied to the chocolate base,” says K. G. Rao, president of DolCas Biotech.
“Similarly, we expect customers looking for researched anti-inflammatory and antioxidative actives for other food, beverage, and crossover applications to have an equally great experience with Curcugen.”
Expanding applications
Jackson-Michel underscores that Curcugen chocolate is a “true proof of concept.” She notes that the same taste-friendly asset and patented water-dispersion mechanism that avails Curcugen’s complementary benefit to chocolates also applies to other crossover delivery forms.
“These include a current prototype of Curcugen gummies that we’ve recently embarked on (which deliver a clinical dose in only two gummies per day), nutrition bars, hard candies, beverage shots and even animal chews — which have already been commercialized.”
In addition, she highlights that the ingredient can also be used in conventional foods and beverages that are looking to establish more than a “halo effect” — the color of turmeric without the clinically effective dosage to substantiate a claim.
“Curcugen is already widely distributed globally in traditional dosage forms, like powder capsules, tablets, soft gels and vegetarian liquid capsules for formulations that span the gamut of claims including gut and brain health, performance, joint support and relief, skin health, antioxidant, weight management and more.”
“We are looking forward to further studying Curcugen for different applications so we justify additional claims with original research,” Jackson-Michel concludes. “We are also looking forward to partnering with innovative and cutting-edge consumer-facing brands that want to take advantage of offering a safe, turmeric-rich, clinically-studied and palatable brand to the wider consumer market in all the delivery forms discussed.”
By Jolanda van Hal